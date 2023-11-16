Advertisement
ETF Fund Flows as of November 15, 2023

etf.com Staff
·2 min read

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

3,300.91

210,560.42

1.57%

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

403.75

42,341.50

0.95%

FNOV

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November

287.17

698.98

41.08%

JNK

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

216.73

7,881.12

2.75%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

186.01

50,163.11

0.37%

AGG

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

159.65

91,885.95

0.17%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

153.04

339,217.22

0.05%

XLC

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

146.88

14,216.27

1.03%

SUB

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

145.16

8,901.19

1.63%

DIA

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

137.44

28,705.29

0.48%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-1,276.75

414,208.75

-0.31%

XLU

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

-378.41

13,078.98

-2.89%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-173.51

30,118.70

-0.58%

SPXL

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares

-129.45

3,219.54

-4.02%

TQQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ

-129.28

17,683.61

-0.73%

IEF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

-100.22

27,368.12

-0.37%

EWJ

iShares MSCI Japan ETF

-90.37

12,670.09

-0.71%

BSCN

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

-86.20

1,816.67

-4.75%

XLY

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

-81.04

16,500.58

-0.49%

FDN

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

-80.34

4,836.71

-1.66%



ETF Daily Flows by Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

-4.48

7,334.72

-0.06%

Asset Allocation

27.66

15,037.98

0.18%

Commodities

-97.99

126,023.55

-0.08%

Currency

0.00

3,466.85

0.00%

International Equity

77.21

1,245,625.95

0.01%

International Fixed Income

151.10

153,821.97

0.10%

Inverse

-173.19

17,137.24

-1.01%

Leveraged

-248.84

67,966.94

-0.37%

U.S. Equity

4,726.51

4,407,150.15

0.11%

U.S. Fixed Income

1,179.52

1,282,349.55

0.09%

Total:

5,637.49

7,325,914.89

0.08%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


