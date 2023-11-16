ETF Fund Flows as of November 15, 2023

Barrons.com

Cisco Systems just threw a monkey wrench into the recent rebound in technology stocks. The stock was down as much as 13% in after hours trading following the report, dragging down shares of other networking stocks, such as Arista Networks (ticker: ANET), Juniper Networks (JNPR), and Ciena (CIEN). “Cisco saw a slowdown of new product orders in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and believes the primary reason is that customers are currently focused on installing and implementing products in their environments following exceptionally strong product delivery over the past three quarters,” the company said in announcing October quarter results.