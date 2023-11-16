ETF Fund Flows as of November 15, 2023
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
3,300.91
210,560.42
1.57%
403.75
42,341.50
0.95%
287.17
698.98
41.08%
216.73
7,881.12
2.75%
186.01
50,163.11
0.37%
159.65
91,885.95
0.17%
153.04
339,217.22
0.05%
146.88
14,216.27
1.03%
145.16
8,901.19
1.63%
137.44
28,705.29
0.48%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-1,276.75
414,208.75
-0.31%
-378.41
13,078.98
-2.89%
-173.51
30,118.70
-0.58%
-129.45
3,219.54
-4.02%
-129.28
17,683.61
-0.73%
-100.22
27,368.12
-0.37%
-90.37
12,670.09
-0.71%
-86.20
1,816.67
-4.75%
-81.04
16,500.58
-0.49%
-80.34
4,836.71
-1.66%
ETF Daily Flows by Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
-4.48
7,334.72
-0.06%
Asset Allocation
27.66
15,037.98
0.18%
Commodities
-97.99
126,023.55
-0.08%
Currency
0.00
3,466.85
0.00%
International Equity
77.21
1,245,625.95
0.01%
International Fixed Income
151.10
153,821.97
0.10%
Inverse
-173.19
17,137.24
-1.01%
Leveraged
-248.84
67,966.94
-0.37%
U.S. Equity
4,726.51
4,407,150.15
0.11%
U.S. Fixed Income
1,179.52
1,282,349.55
0.09%
Total:
5,637.49
7,325,914.89
0.08%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.