ETF Fund Flows as of November 17, 2023

etf.com Staff
·2 min read

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

1,753.17

424,438.27

0.41%

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

513.19

43,240.71

1.19%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

443.34

218,699.25

0.20%

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

293.52

369,407.69

0.08%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

283.41

347,205.53

0.08%

RSP

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

268.67

41,264.62

0.65%

VCIT

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

268.35

38,082.87

0.70%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

257.61

30,676.62

0.84%

IWF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

243.95

76,542.19

0.32%

ARKK

ARK Innovation ETF

210.74

7,810.25

2.70%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

-616.30

53,921.79

-1.14%

BIL

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

-412.24

37,430.45

-1.10%

SOXX

iShares Semiconductor ETF

-332.58

9,209.92

-3.61%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

-289.74

15,942.93

-1.82%

TQQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ

-215.17

18,489.73

-1.16%

VTEB

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

-188.31

30,161.33

-0.62%

XLU

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

-185.35

13,439.08

-1.38%

SPDN

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares

-167.57

142.72

-117.41%

SPIB

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

-164.50

6,896.27

-2.39%

SGOV

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

-160.76

17,437.49

-0.92%



ETF Daily Flows by Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

25.83

7,353.32

0.35%

Asset Allocation

-9.00

15,237.58

-0.06%

Commodities

-66.23

127,728.30

-0.05%

Currency

-13.88

3,512.43

-0.40%

International Equity

878.35

1,283,790.98

0.07%

International Fixed Income

265.46

155,704.83

0.17%

Inverse

-548.44

15,842.69

-3.46%

Leveraged

251.08

72,778.83

0.34%

U.S. Equity

3,945.78

4,535,570.76

0.09%

U.S. Fixed Income

-143.19

1,291,821.04

-0.01%

Total:

4,585.77

7,509,340.76

0.06%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


