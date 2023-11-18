ETF Fund Flows as of November 17, 2023
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
1,753.17
424,438.27
0.41%
513.19
43,240.71
1.19%
443.34
218,699.25
0.20%
293.52
369,407.69
0.08%
283.41
347,205.53
0.08%
268.67
41,264.62
0.65%
268.35
38,082.87
0.70%
257.61
30,676.62
0.84%
243.95
76,542.19
0.32%
210.74
7,810.25
2.70%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-616.30
53,921.79
-1.14%
-412.24
37,430.45
-1.10%
-332.58
9,209.92
-3.61%
-289.74
15,942.93
-1.82%
-215.17
18,489.73
-1.16%
-188.31
30,161.33
-0.62%
-185.35
13,439.08
-1.38%
-167.57
142.72
-117.41%
-164.50
6,896.27
-2.39%
-160.76
17,437.49
-0.92%
ETF Daily Flows by Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
25.83
7,353.32
0.35%
Asset Allocation
-9.00
15,237.58
-0.06%
Commodities
-66.23
127,728.30
-0.05%
Currency
-13.88
3,512.43
-0.40%
International Equity
878.35
1,283,790.98
0.07%
International Fixed Income
265.46
155,704.83
0.17%
Inverse
-548.44
15,842.69
-3.46%
Leveraged
251.08
72,778.83
0.34%
U.S. Equity
3,945.78
4,535,570.76
0.09%
U.S. Fixed Income
-143.19
1,291,821.04
-0.01%
Total:
4,585.77
7,509,340.76
0.06%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.