Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,562.00
    +2.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,583.00
    +95.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,046.75
    +23.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,805.80
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.77
    -0.09 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    2,063.70
    -3.40 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    25.00
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0977
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2710
    -0.0650 (-1.50%)
     

  • Vix

    12.98
    +0.29 (+2.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2697
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.0040
    -0.0500 (-0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    37,884.41
    +4.79 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    782.28
    -3.22 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.46
    -31.78 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,242.96
    -78.26 (-0.23%)
     

ETF Fund Flows as of November 29, 2023

etf.com Staff
·2 min read

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

2,272.36

429,466.94

0.53%

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

1,369.66

376,244.47

0.36%

PDEC

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December

441.51

1,028.78

42.92%

JNK

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

238.48

8,023.49

2.97%

SPYG

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

185.48

20,261.71

0.92%

PBUS

Invesco MSCI USA ETF

170.48

3,599.30

4.74%

KIE

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

165.26

846.65

19.52%

XLK

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

156.71

55,033.82

0.28%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

149.83

352,503.43

0.04%

JMBS

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

148.74

2,282.83

6.52%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

USMV

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

-1,673.78

28,143.68

-5.95%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

-839.99

54,769.09

-1.53%

IGV

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

-551.62

7,247.13

-7.61%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-463.99

31,646.36

-1.47%

XLI

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

-401.91

14,370.96

-2.80%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

-350.16

221,946.12

-0.16%

XLV

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

-234.55

36,767.53

-0.64%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

-194.64

16,716.75

-1.16%

VXF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF

-161.82

15,686.75

-1.03%

GOVT

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

-149.64

23,081.78

-0.65%



ETF Daily Flows by Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

-10.96

7,013.35

-0.16%

Asset Allocation

-24.99

15,517.38

-0.16%

Commodities

-297.71

130,623.21

-0.23%

Currency

21.05

3,460.64

0.61%

International Equity

-533.18

1,301,598.76

-0.04%

International Fixed Income

162.82

158,942.01

0.10%

Inverse

-15.00

16,252.00

-0.09%

Leveraged

-12.55

73,257.62

-0.02%

U.S. Equity

1,717.98

4,599,105.43

0.04%

U.S. Fixed Income

-160.48

1,308,362.10

-0.01%

Total:

846.96

7,614,132.50

0.01%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


Permalink | © Copyright 2023 etf.com. All rights reserved

Advertisement