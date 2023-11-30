ETF Fund Flows as of November 29, 2023

Reuters

TORONTO (Reuters) -First Quantum Minerals said on Wednesday it is too early and challenging to bring a new partner into its flagship Panama copper project as the Canadian company declared force majeure on output from the mine. The comments were made by First Quantum Minerals CFO Ryan MacWilliam at an annual mining conference organized by Scotiabank, according to a note prepared by the Canadian bank and reviewed by Reuters. The future of First Quantum's Cobre Panama mine, which accounts for about 1% of global copper output, became uncertain after Panama President Laurentino Cortizo on Tuesday announced the closure of the mine.