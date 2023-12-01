ETF Fund Flows as of November 30, 2023
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
3,116.17
433,003.53
0.72%
3,009.86
37,799.08
7.96%
1,599.92
57,473.64
2.78%
712.79
45,746.53
1.56%
390.58
100,001.55
0.39%
332.23
1,488.52
22.32%
300.35
5,684.25
5.28%
279.67
18,018.25
1.55%
262.66
2,558.95
10.26%
240.50
2,540.80
9.47%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-1,360.92
53,155.85
-2.56%
-772.00
30,964.77
-2.49%
-461.51
27,653.02
-1.67%
-441.04
588.62
-74.93%
-403.82
35,848.10
-1.13%
-214.64
222,404.05
-0.10%
-212.47
54,937.70
-0.39%
-192.61
12,894.26
-1.49%
-152.06
32,014.64
-0.47%
-142.95
699.04
-20.45%
ETF Daily Flows by Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
11.43
7,011.54
0.16%
Asset Allocation
2.06
15,551.72
0.01%
Commodities
-193.35
131,174.02
-0.15%
Currency
0.00
3,524.98
0.00%
International Equity
-173.58
1,306,510.41
-0.01%
International Fixed Income
324.08
159,608.73
0.20%
Inverse
24.61
16,221.17
0.15%
Leveraged
-99.51
73,397.95
-0.14%
U.S. Equity
9,075.97
4,608,722.45
0.20%
U.S. Fixed Income
-324.93
1,311,555.29
-0.02%
Total:
8,646.78
7,633,278.26
0.11%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.