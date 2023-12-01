Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,567.80
    +17.22 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,950.89
    +520.47 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,226.22
    -32.27 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.02
    +5.21 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.77
    -0.19 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    2,061.60
    +4.40 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    25.81
    +0.15 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0905
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3520
    +0.0810 (+1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2641
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8760
    -0.2890 (-0.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    37,664.47
    -151.34 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    780.36
    -3.28 (-0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,453.75
    +30.29 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,461.41
    -25.48 (-0.08%)
     

ETF Fund Flows as of November 30, 2023

etf.com Staff
·2 min read

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

3,116.17

433,003.53

0.72%

QUAL

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

3,009.86

37,799.08

7.96%

VGT

Vanguard Information Technology ETF

1,599.92

57,473.64

2.78%

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

712.79

45,746.53

1.56%

VTV

Vanguard Value ETF

390.58

100,001.55

0.39%

NULG

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

332.23

1,488.52

22.32%

XLB

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

300.35

5,684.25

5.28%

XLY

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

279.67

18,018.25

1.55%

JMBS

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

262.66

2,558.95

10.26%

USCA

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF

240.50

2,540.80

9.47%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

-1,360.92

53,155.85

-2.56%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-772.00

30,964.77

-2.49%

USMV

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

-461.51

27,653.02

-1.67%

PDEC

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December

-441.04

588.62

-74.93%

BIL

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

-403.82

35,848.10

-1.13%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

-214.64

222,404.05

-0.10%

XLK

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

-212.47

54,937.70

-0.39%

VTIP

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

-192.61

12,894.26

-1.49%

BSV

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

-152.06

32,014.64

-0.47%

PWB

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

-142.95

699.04

-20.45%



ETF Daily Flows by Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

11.43

7,011.54

0.16%

Asset Allocation

2.06

15,551.72

0.01%

Commodities

-193.35

131,174.02

-0.15%

Currency

0.00

3,524.98

0.00%

International Equity

-173.58

1,306,510.41

-0.01%

International Fixed Income

324.08

159,608.73

0.20%

Inverse

24.61

16,221.17

0.15%

Leveraged

-99.51

73,397.95

-0.14%

U.S. Equity

9,075.97

4,608,722.45

0.20%

U.S. Fixed Income

-324.93

1,311,555.29

-0.02%

Total:

8,646.78

7,633,278.26

0.11%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


Permalink | © Copyright 2023 etf.com. All rights reserved

