ETF Fund Flows as of November 30, 2023

Charlie Munger, a name synonymous with investment brilliance and a cornerstone in building one of the greatest fortunes in U.S. history, died Tuesday at age 99. While he may not have been a household name like his legendary partner Warren Buffett, Munger was a legend in the investment world in his own right. His approach to success was rooted in deceptively simple principles: taking simple ideas seriously, loading up on the few insights you have and maintaining a long-term investment view. This