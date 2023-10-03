U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,229.45
    -58.94 (-1.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,002.38
    -430.97 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,059.47
    -248.31 (-1.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.15
    -29.66 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.50
    +0.68 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.90
    -7.30 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    21.39
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0470
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.8020
    +0.1190 (+2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2080
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8710
    -0.9640 (-0.64%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,360.60
    -509.53 (-1.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    585.27
    -4.71 (-0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,470.16
    -40.56 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,237.94
    -521.94 (-1.64%)
     

ETF Fund Flows as of Oct. 3, 2023

etf.com Staff
·2 min read

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

3,012.51

403,967.57

0.75%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

990.44

28,896.48

3.43%

JGLO

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

836.51

845.77

98.91%

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

751.07

340,685.26

0.22%

VONG

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

379.84

13,491.70

2.82%

XLF

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

316.80

30,598.28

1.04%

MUB

iShares National Muni Bond ETF

306.93

34,458.24

0.89%

RSP

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

226.66

40,698.74

0.56%

VTV

Vanguard Value ETF

220.76

98,229.05

0.22%

VTEB

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

204.00

27,120.83

0.75%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

AMJ

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

-2,645.91

293.39

-901.83%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

-945.51

51,181.31

-1.85%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

-698.74

196,577.64

-0.36%

KXI

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

-399.75

902.29

-44.30%

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

-363.32

38,547.09

-0.94%

SPTS

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

-252.70

5,567.99

-4.54%

AGG

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

-216.31

90,190.98

-0.24%

XLV

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

-212.40

37,705.48

-0.56%

SPTI

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

-203.68

4,172.77

-4.88%

DIA

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

-184.22

27,664.59

-0.67%



ETF Daily Flows by Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

13.26

7,530.83

0.18%

Asset Allocation

-3.82

14,836.76

-0.03%

Commodities

4.14

124,647.13

0.00%

Currency

-2.18

2,697.32

-0.08%

International Equity

-2,107.67

1,242,740.44

-0.17%

International Fixed Income

233.30

153,556.11

0.15%

Inverse

-749.11

18,582.95

-4.03%

Leveraged

47.09

64,862.58

0.07%

U.S. Equity

3,081.86

4,296,720.38

0.07%

U.S. Fixed Income

1,105.45

1,247,179.43

0.09%

Total:

1,622.32

7,173,353.91

0.02%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


