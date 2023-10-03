ETF Fund Flows as of Oct. 3, 2023
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
3,012.51
403,967.57
0.75%
990.44
28,896.48
3.43%
836.51
845.77
98.91%
751.07
340,685.26
0.22%
379.84
13,491.70
2.82%
316.80
30,598.28
1.04%
306.93
34,458.24
0.89%
226.66
40,698.74
0.56%
220.76
98,229.05
0.22%
204.00
27,120.83
0.75%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-2,645.91
293.39
-901.83%
-945.51
51,181.31
-1.85%
-698.74
196,577.64
-0.36%
-399.75
902.29
-44.30%
-363.32
38,547.09
-0.94%
-252.70
5,567.99
-4.54%
-216.31
90,190.98
-0.24%
-212.40
37,705.48
-0.56%
-203.68
4,172.77
-4.88%
-184.22
27,664.59
-0.67%
ETF Daily Flows by Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
13.26
7,530.83
0.18%
Asset Allocation
-3.82
14,836.76
-0.03%
Commodities
4.14
124,647.13
0.00%
Currency
-2.18
2,697.32
-0.08%
International Equity
-2,107.67
1,242,740.44
-0.17%
International Fixed Income
233.30
153,556.11
0.15%
Inverse
-749.11
18,582.95
-4.03%
Leveraged
47.09
64,862.58
0.07%
U.S. Equity
3,081.86
4,296,720.38
0.07%
U.S. Fixed Income
1,105.45
1,247,179.43
0.09%
Total:
1,622.32
7,173,353.91
0.02%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.