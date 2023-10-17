Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,373.20
    -0.43 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,997.65
    +13.11 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,533.75
    -34.24 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,766.05
    +18.98 (+1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.40
    +0.74 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.50
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    +0.22 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0580
    +0.0019 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.8470
    +0.1350 (+2.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2183
    -0.0032 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8240
    +0.2980 (+0.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,516.74
    +26.87 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    593.19
    +2.74 (+0.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,675.21
    +44.58 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,040.29
    +381.26 (+1.20%)
     

ETF Fund Flows as of October 17, 2023

etf.com Staff
·2 min read

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

839.99

204,810.90

0.41%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

826.09

49,633.74

1.66%

BIL

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

723.62

34,440.24

2.10%

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

474.67

397,913.82

0.12%

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

325.07

348,646.47

0.09%

AGG

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

168.46

90,332.87

0.19%

VEU

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

154.83

33,687.22

0.46%

XLF

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

131.11

30,157.17

0.43%

DGRO

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

123.43

23,031.54

0.54%

XLE

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

102.99

39,134.97

0.26%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

VTI

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

-2,165.56

306,689.31

-0.71%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

-1,425.41

328,508.02

-0.43%

GLD

SPDR Gold Trust

-424.98

52,502.44

-0.81%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-405.38

28,538.75

-1.42%

SPDN

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares

-268.25

243.93

-109.97%

SH

ProShares Short S&P500

-257.70

1,819.83

-14.16%

VUG

Vanguard Growth ETF

-257.13

91,776.21

-0.28%

SQQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

-237.47

4,055.26

-5.86%

IGSB

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-193.98

21,771.02

-0.89%

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

-183.74

38,848.18

-0.47%



ETF Daily Flows by Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

-12.54

7,592.92

-0.17%

Asset Allocation

-1.92

14,769.79

-0.01%

Commodities

-382.59

124,570.49

-0.31%

Currency

-4.12

2,791.86

-0.15%

International Equity

112.41

1,236,658.28

0.01%

International Fixed Income

9.81

153,141.19

0.01%

Inverse

-1,268.64

18,333.68

-6.92%

Leveraged

-214.80

65,875.59

-0.33%

U.S. Equity

-657.65

4,312,601.16

-0.02%

U.S. Fixed Income

-175.78

1,250,064.01

-0.01%

Total:

-2,595.81

7,186,398.97

-0.04%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


