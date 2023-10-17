ETF Fund Flows as of October 17, 2023

Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Rivian's earlier-than-expected bond issuance this month was meant to strengthen the EV maker's balance sheet before geopolitical risks tighten capital markets and does not reflect any concerns around its cash and operations, its CEO told Reuters on Tuesday. After a $1.3 billion convertible green bond in March, Rivian had said it had enough money to last it through 2025 and it would not need to raise capital until then. But the maker of R1S sport utility vehicles and R1T pick up trucks announced plans to issue $1.5 billion worth of convertible green bonds this month, sparking concerns among investors and some suppliers about the company's financial health and sending shares plummeting.