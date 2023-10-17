ETF Fund Flows as of October 17, 2023
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
839.99
204,810.90
0.41%
826.09
49,633.74
1.66%
723.62
34,440.24
2.10%
474.67
397,913.82
0.12%
325.07
348,646.47
0.09%
168.46
90,332.87
0.19%
154.83
33,687.22
0.46%
131.11
30,157.17
0.43%
123.43
23,031.54
0.54%
102.99
39,134.97
0.26%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-2,165.56
306,689.31
-0.71%
-1,425.41
328,508.02
-0.43%
-424.98
52,502.44
-0.81%
-405.38
28,538.75
-1.42%
-268.25
243.93
-109.97%
-257.70
1,819.83
-14.16%
-257.13
91,776.21
-0.28%
-237.47
4,055.26
-5.86%
-193.98
21,771.02
-0.89%
-183.74
38,848.18
-0.47%
ETF Daily Flows by Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
-12.54
7,592.92
-0.17%
Asset Allocation
-1.92
14,769.79
-0.01%
Commodities
-382.59
124,570.49
-0.31%
Currency
-4.12
2,791.86
-0.15%
International Equity
112.41
1,236,658.28
0.01%
International Fixed Income
9.81
153,141.19
0.01%
Inverse
-1,268.64
18,333.68
-6.92%
Leveraged
-214.80
65,875.59
-0.33%
U.S. Equity
-657.65
4,312,601.16
-0.02%
U.S. Fixed Income
-175.78
1,250,064.01
-0.01%
Total:
-2,595.81
7,186,398.97
-0.04%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.