ETF Fund Flows as of October 20, 2023

etf.com Staff
·2 min read

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

626.57

347,982.95

0.18%

XLP

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

517.19

16,565.25

3.12%

VGIT

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

444.06

18,966.98

2.34%

SOXL

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares

308.83

6,130.01

5.04%

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

303.77

37,996.99

0.80%

XLE

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

225.27

40,693.68

0.55%

USO

United States Oil Fund LP

199.92

1,713.20

11.67%

IEFA

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

189.09

94,317.79

0.20%

IEI

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

156.29

13,295.90

1.18%

EMXC

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

143.49

5,680.06

2.53%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

VCIT

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

-771.89

36,108.86

-2.14%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-733.30

27,340.28

-2.68%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

-433.11

327,159.87

-0.13%

IWB

iShares Russell 1000 ETF

-425.06

29,281.93

-1.45%

VCSH

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

-380.05

34,710.91

-1.09%

SQQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

-313.14

3,818.61

-8.20%

VFH

Vanguard Financials ETF

-220.47

7,803.65

-2.83%

DFAC

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

-183.11

21,056.99

-0.87%

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-150.57

397,616.02

-0.04%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

-145.54

48,756.77

-0.30%



ETF Daily Flows by Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

-16.71

7,634.66

-0.22%

Asset Allocation

-5.64

14,602.66

-0.04%

Commodities

89.46

126,901.95

0.07%

Currency

-6.59

2,851.01

-0.23%

International Equity

274.77

1,227,531.25

0.02%

International Fixed Income

-75.83

151,669.20

-0.05%

Inverse

-859.48

17,427.92

-4.93%

Leveraged

630.28

65,504.34

0.96%

U.S. Equity

155.63

4,310,828.97

0.00%

U.S. Fixed Income

-1,284.40

1,234,340.14

-0.10%

Total:

-1,098.53

7,159,292.10

-0.02%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


