ETF Fund Flows as of October 20, 2023
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
626.57
347,982.95
0.18%
517.19
16,565.25
3.12%
444.06
18,966.98
2.34%
308.83
6,130.01
5.04%
303.77
37,996.99
0.80%
225.27
40,693.68
0.55%
199.92
1,713.20
11.67%
189.09
94,317.79
0.20%
156.29
13,295.90
1.18%
143.49
5,680.06
2.53%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-771.89
36,108.86
-2.14%
-733.30
27,340.28
-2.68%
-433.11
327,159.87
-0.13%
-425.06
29,281.93
-1.45%
-380.05
34,710.91
-1.09%
-313.14
3,818.61
-8.20%
-220.47
7,803.65
-2.83%
-183.11
21,056.99
-0.87%
-150.57
397,616.02
-0.04%
-145.54
48,756.77
-0.30%
ETF Daily Flows by Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
-16.71
7,634.66
-0.22%
Asset Allocation
-5.64
14,602.66
-0.04%
Commodities
89.46
126,901.95
0.07%
Currency
-6.59
2,851.01
-0.23%
International Equity
274.77
1,227,531.25
0.02%
International Fixed Income
-75.83
151,669.20
-0.05%
Inverse
-859.48
17,427.92
-4.93%
Leveraged
630.28
65,504.34
0.96%
U.S. Equity
155.63
4,310,828.97
0.00%
U.S. Fixed Income
-1,284.40
1,234,340.14
-0.10%
Total:
-1,098.53
7,159,292.10
-0.02%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.