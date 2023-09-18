U.S. markets closed

ETF Fund Flows as of September 15, 2023

etf.com Staff
·2 min read

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

BND

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

77.99

95,035.99

0.08%

BKLN

Invesco Senior Loan ETF

57.27

4,390.68

1.30%

AGG

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

47.83

92,388.43

0.05%

DBMF

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

35.24

892.92

3.95%

BNDX

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

19.11

51,247.84

0.04%

CALF

Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

14.84

3,450.05

0.43%

BOXX

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF

13.44

399.02

3.37%

CGDV

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

12.66

3,140.06

0.40%

AVDE

Avantis International Equity ETF

11.52

3,259.31

0.35%

CMF

iShares California Muni Bond ETF

11.16

2,262.35

0.49%

Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($,mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

CGGR

Capital Group Growth ETF

-42.04

2,787.34

-1.51%

BITO

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

-14.81

904.51

-1.64%

AVDV

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

-10.71

3,483.06

-0.31%

DFIV

Dimensional International Value ETF

-10.13

5,970.85

-0.17%

BOTZ

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

-8.85

2,222.26

-0.40%

CURE

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares

-4.90

191.04

-2.56%

ARKG

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

-4.65

1,936.15

-0.24%

BIL

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

-4.58

30,158.29

-0.02%

DBO

Invesco DB Oil Fund

-3.58

275.35

-1.30%

BNDC

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund

-3.23

195.69

-1.65%

ETF Daily Flows by Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

U.S. Equity

35.44

4,511,235.58

0.00%

International Equity

62.41

1,295,641.88

0.00%

U.S. Fixed Income

221.25

1,261,007.78

0.02%

International Fixed Income

46.39

155,532.44

0.03%

Commodities

-6.81

127,788.15

-0.01%

Currency

-14.31

2,772.14

-0.52%

Leveraged

-5.34

72,970.81

-0.01%

Inverse

2.83

18,905.29

0.01%

Asset Allocation

-1.49

15,329.02

-0.01%

Alternatives

35.21

7,434.95

0.47%

Total:

375.59

7,468,618.04

0.01%


