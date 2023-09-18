ETF Fund Flows as of September 15, 2023
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
77.99
95,035.99
0.08%
57.27
4,390.68
1.30%
47.83
92,388.43
0.05%
35.24
892.92
3.95%
19.11
51,247.84
0.04%
14.84
3,450.05
0.43%
13.44
399.02
3.37%
12.66
3,140.06
0.40%
11.52
3,259.31
0.35%
11.16
2,262.35
0.49%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($,mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-42.04
2,787.34
-1.51%
-14.81
904.51
-1.64%
-10.71
3,483.06
-0.31%
-10.13
5,970.85
-0.17%
-8.85
2,222.26
-0.40%
-4.90
191.04
-2.56%
-4.65
1,936.15
-0.24%
-4.58
30,158.29
-0.02%
-3.58
275.35
-1.30%
-3.23
195.69
-1.65%
ETF Daily Flows by Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
U.S. Equity
35.44
4,511,235.58
0.00%
International Equity
62.41
1,295,641.88
0.00%
U.S. Fixed Income
221.25
1,261,007.78
0.02%
International Fixed Income
46.39
155,532.44
0.03%
Commodities
-6.81
127,788.15
-0.01%
Currency
-14.31
2,772.14
-0.52%
Leveraged
-5.34
72,970.81
-0.01%
Inverse
2.83
18,905.29
0.01%
Asset Allocation
-1.49
15,329.02
-0.01%
Alternatives
35.21
7,434.95
0.47%
Total:
375.59
7,468,618.04
0.01%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.