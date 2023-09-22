ETF Fund Flows as of September 22, 2023
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
1,640.31
313,491.16
0.52%
491.72
14,691.99
3.35%
229.24
31,906.04
0.72%
196.92
331,894.19
0.06%
168.75
2,629.05
6.42%
166.52
4,698.29
3.54%
162.50
26,343.76
0.62%
150.07
41,524.89
0.36%
92.15
5,959.34
1.55%
90.04
28,701.35
0.31%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-2,192.77
404,425.97
-0.54%
-583.23
201,580.12
-0.29%
-420.39
349,214.41
-0.12%
-199.54
399.09
-50.00%
-141.59
48,116.18
-0.29%
-137.37
4,602.03
-2.99%
-133.71
4,283.65
-3.12%
-111.72
5,517.46
-2.02%
-111.11
150.27
-73.94%
-104.61
1,273.28
-8.22%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
-33.85
7,416.88
-0.46%
Asset Allocation
-3.69
15,185.53
-0.02%
Commodities
-58.63
129,829.29
-0.05%
Currency
-0.87
2,745.28
-0.03%
International Equity
106.18
1,280,002.81
0.01%
International Fixed Income
74.60
155,442.21
0.05%
Inverse
-421.51
18,173.56
-2.32%
Leveraged
492.03
67,803.26
0.73%
U.S. Equity
-1,059.83
4,396,687.47
-0.02%
U.S. Fixed Income
1,071.11
1,258,364.31
0.09%
Total:
165.52
7,331,650.59
0.00%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.