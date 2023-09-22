ETF Fund Flows as of September 22, 2023

Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) -When Lachlan Murdoch, the eldest son of media titan Rupert Murdoch, was named the sole chairman of News Corp and Fox Corp on Thursday, the announcement put to rest immediate questions about who will run a sprawling media empire that includes some of the most powerful brands in the world. The executive transition, however, does not settle another potential power play that could occur upon Rupert Murdoch’s death, as framed by a document called the Murdoch Family Trust. It is the vehicle through which the elder Murdoch controls News Corp and Fox Corp, through a roughly 40% stake in voting shares of each company.