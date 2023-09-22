U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,320.06
    -9.94 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,963.84
    -106.58 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,211.81
    -12.18 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.50
    -5.32 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.39
    +0.76 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,945.00
    +5.40 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.14 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0647
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4380
    -0.0420 (-0.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2240
    -0.0054 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.4030
    +0.8400 (+0.57%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,556.12
    -20.82 (-0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    566.59
    -1.45 (-0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,683.91
    +5.29 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,402.41
    -168.62 (-0.52%)
     

ETF Fund Flows as of September 22, 2023

etf.com Staff
·2 min read

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

VTI

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

1,640.31

313,491.16

0.52%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

491.72

14,691.99

3.35%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

229.24

31,906.04

0.72%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

196.92

331,894.19

0.06%

EMLP

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

168.75

2,629.05

6.42%

BKLN

Invesco Senior Loan ETF

166.52

4,698.29

3.54%

MBB

iShares MBS ETF

162.50

26,343.76

0.62%

RSP

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

150.07

41,524.89

0.36%

SOXL

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares

92.15

5,959.34

1.55%

USMV

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

90.04

28,701.35

0.31%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-2,192.77

404,425.97

-0.54%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

-583.23

201,580.12

-0.29%

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

-420.39

349,214.41

-0.12%

POCT

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October

-199.54

399.09

-50.00%

XLK

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

-141.59

48,116.18

-0.29%

ACWV

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

-137.37

4,602.03

-2.99%

SQQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

-133.71

4,283.65

-3.12%

SPTS

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

-111.72

5,517.46

-2.02%

BOCT

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October

-111.11

150.27

-73.94%

USO

United States Oil Fund LP

-104.61

1,273.28

-8.22%



ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

-33.85

7,416.88

-0.46%

Asset Allocation

-3.69

15,185.53

-0.02%

Commodities

-58.63

129,829.29

-0.05%

Currency

-0.87

2,745.28

-0.03%

International Equity

106.18

1,280,002.81

0.01%

International Fixed Income

74.60

155,442.21

0.05%

Inverse

-421.51

18,173.56

-2.32%

Leveraged

492.03

67,803.26

0.73%

U.S. Equity

-1,059.83

4,396,687.47

-0.02%

U.S. Fixed Income

1,071.11

1,258,364.31

0.09%

Total:

165.52

7,331,650.59

0.00%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


Permalink | © Copyright 2023 etf.com. All rights reserved