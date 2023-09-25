U.S. markets close in 1 hour 56 minutes

ETF Fund Flows as of September 25, 2023

etf.com Staff
·2 min read

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

3,515.70

401,321.49

0.88%

TQQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ

485.88

16,534.16

2.94%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

473.58

326,935.09

0.14%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

460.51

50,700.44

0.91%

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

290.08

38,344.91

0.76%

SPTS

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

286.54

5,805.32

4.94%

BKLN

Invesco Senior Loan ETF

280.07

4,973.90

5.63%

SPTI

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

269.77

4,189.70

6.44%

VEU

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

162.99

34,126.39

0.48%

SQQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

162.78

4,688.79

3.47%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

VTI

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

-1,412.53

305,665.05

-0.46%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

-733.51

197,134.32

-0.37%

XLF

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

-458.28

30,874.63

-1.48%

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

-435.28

343,062.51

-0.13%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-329.94

31,240.85

-1.06%

JNK

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

-308.90

7,456.60

-4.14%

EFA

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

-293.99

47,164.18

-0.62%

EMB

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

-284.00

14,174.91

-2.00%

TIP

iShares TIPS Bond ETF

-197.90

20,956.93

-0.94%

EMLP

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

-166.74

2,431.02

-6.86%



ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

-20.11

7,433.30

-0.27%

Asset Allocation

-12.60

15,002.92

-0.08%

Commodities

43.31

128,286.85

0.03%

Currency

-0.68

2,733.29

-0.02%

International Equity

-10.50

1,259,725.35

0.00%

International Fixed Income

-236.05

154,646.07

-0.15%

Inverse

1,030.27

19,908.91

5.17%

Leveraged

113.01

64,799.62

0.17%

U.S. Equity

1,422.01

4,323,141.97

0.03%

U.S. Fixed Income

208.87

1,251,642.25

0.02%

Total:

2,537.53

7,227,320.52

0.04%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


