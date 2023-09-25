ETF Fund Flows as of September 25, 2023
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
3,515.70
401,321.49
0.88%
485.88
16,534.16
2.94%
473.58
326,935.09
0.14%
460.51
50,700.44
0.91%
290.08
38,344.91
0.76%
286.54
5,805.32
4.94%
280.07
4,973.90
5.63%
269.77
4,189.70
6.44%
162.99
34,126.39
0.48%
162.78
4,688.79
3.47%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-1,412.53
305,665.05
-0.46%
-733.51
197,134.32
-0.37%
-458.28
30,874.63
-1.48%
-435.28
343,062.51
-0.13%
-329.94
31,240.85
-1.06%
-308.90
7,456.60
-4.14%
-293.99
47,164.18
-0.62%
-284.00
14,174.91
-2.00%
-197.90
20,956.93
-0.94%
-166.74
2,431.02
-6.86%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
-20.11
7,433.30
-0.27%
Asset Allocation
-12.60
15,002.92
-0.08%
Commodities
43.31
128,286.85
0.03%
Currency
-0.68
2,733.29
-0.02%
International Equity
-10.50
1,259,725.35
0.00%
International Fixed Income
-236.05
154,646.07
-0.15%
Inverse
1,030.27
19,908.91
5.17%
Leveraged
113.01
64,799.62
0.17%
U.S. Equity
1,422.01
4,323,141.97
0.03%
U.S. Fixed Income
208.87
1,251,642.25
0.02%
Total:
2,537.53
7,227,320.52
0.04%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.