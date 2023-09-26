U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,273.53
    -63.91 (-1.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,618.88
    -388.00 (-1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,063.61
    -207.71 (-1.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,761.61
    -22.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.59
    +0.91 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,918.60
    -18.00 (-0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    23.11
    -0.27 (-1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0574
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5580
    +0.0160 (+0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2155
    -0.0057 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.0770
    +0.2420 (+0.16%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,185.39
    -147.14 (-0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    560.96
    -2.86 (-0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,625.72
    +1.73 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,315.05
    -363.57 (-1.11%)
     

ETF Fund Flows as of September 26, 2023

etf.com Staff
·2 min read

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

7,144.45

407,548.56

1.75%

IWF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

962.14

69,595.06

1.38%

BIL

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

417.31

30,944.60

1.35%

IEFA

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

391.22

96,527.85

0.41%

XLI

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

254.48

14,950.62

1.70%

VXUS

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

227.50

57,079.75

0.40%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

178.98

197,401.46

0.09%

SGOV

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

155.84

15,232.31

1.02%

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

155.38

38,816.35

0.40%

XLK

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

139.72

47,677.67

0.29%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

IWD

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

-655.49

48,930.60

-1.34%

DIA

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

-373.47

28,517.39

-1.31%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-311.27

31,127.43

-1.00%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

-220.74

50,700.44

-0.44%

SPTS

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

-218.01

5,593.66

-3.90%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

-188.46

325,998.74

-0.06%

XLY

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

-185.14

17,636.79

-1.05%

SHY

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

-169.81

25,616.73

-0.66%

EEM

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

-156.31

19,765.01

-0.79%

EWG

iShares MSCI Germany ETF

-152.34

1,322.91

-11.52%



ETF Daily Flows by Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

50.39

7,481.16

0.67%

Asset Allocation

-27.19

14,985.61

-0.18%

Commodities

55.48

129,158.25

0.04%

Currency

-0.49

2,734.02

-0.02%

International Equity

485.96

1,262,504.70

0.04%

International Fixed Income

160.98

154,857.23

0.10%

Inverse

-466.00

19,415.73

-2.40%

Leveraged

185.69

65,074.73

0.29%

U.S. Equity

6,823.80

4,317,774.13

0.16%

U.S. Fixed Income

-15.44

1,254,728.09

0.00%

Total:

7,253.18

7,228,713.66

0.10%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


Permalink | © Copyright 2023 etf.com. All rights reserved