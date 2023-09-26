ETF Fund Flows as of September 26, 2023
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
7,144.45
407,548.56
1.75%
962.14
69,595.06
1.38%
417.31
30,944.60
1.35%
391.22
96,527.85
0.41%
254.48
14,950.62
1.70%
227.50
57,079.75
0.40%
178.98
197,401.46
0.09%
155.84
15,232.31
1.02%
155.38
38,816.35
0.40%
139.72
47,677.67
0.29%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-655.49
48,930.60
-1.34%
-373.47
28,517.39
-1.31%
-311.27
31,127.43
-1.00%
-220.74
50,700.44
-0.44%
-218.01
5,593.66
-3.90%
-188.46
325,998.74
-0.06%
-185.14
17,636.79
-1.05%
-169.81
25,616.73
-0.66%
-156.31
19,765.01
-0.79%
-152.34
1,322.91
-11.52%
ETF Daily Flows by Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
50.39
7,481.16
0.67%
Asset Allocation
-27.19
14,985.61
-0.18%
Commodities
55.48
129,158.25
0.04%
Currency
-0.49
2,734.02
-0.02%
International Equity
485.96
1,262,504.70
0.04%
International Fixed Income
160.98
154,857.23
0.10%
Inverse
-466.00
19,415.73
-2.40%
Leveraged
185.69
65,074.73
0.29%
U.S. Equity
6,823.80
4,317,774.13
0.16%
U.S. Fixed Income
-15.44
1,254,728.09
0.00%
Total:
7,253.18
7,228,713.66
0.10%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.