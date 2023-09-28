U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,299.70
    +25.19 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,666.34
    +116.07 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,201.28
    +108.43 (+0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,794.31
    +15.41 (+0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.73
    -1.95 (-2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,883.50
    -7.40 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.84
    +0.12 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0569
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5970
    -0.0290 (-0.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2203
    +0.0045 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.2590
    +0.2600 (+0.17%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,148.67
    +879.24 (+3.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    582.35
    +17.56 (+3.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,601.85
    +8.63 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,872.52
    -499.38 (-1.54%)
     

ETF Fund Flows as of September 28, 2023

etf.com Staff
·2 min read

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

BND

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

671.33

94,805.71

0.71%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

503.46

198,814.25

0.25%

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

367.31

409,560.81

0.09%

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

356.65

38,223.96

0.93%

MUB

iShares National Muni Bond ETF

237.09

34,222.99

0.69%

XLK

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

181.50

48,040.12

0.38%

AGG

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

179.19

91,140.70

0.20%

VTI

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

176.96

306,491.92

0.06%

IEI

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

169.53

13,336.35

1.27%

PBUS

Invesco MSCI USA ETF

168.38

3,119.39

5.40%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

-1,417.11

338,624.91

-0.42%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-781.68

30,074.01

-2.60%

IAU

iShares Gold Trust

-752.69

25,609.77

-2.94%

EZU

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

-641.37

6,736.54

-9.52%

TQQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ

-579.09

15,974.11

-3.63%

SQQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

-318.20

4,367.86

-7.29%

GLD

SPDR Gold Trust

-232.13

53,997.15

-0.43%

EEM

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

-207.49

19,469.09

-1.07%

BIL

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

-206.39

30,742.50

-0.67%

SMH

VanEck Semiconductor ETF

-193.02

9,113.70

-2.12%



ETF Daily Flows by Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

23.77

7,519.51

0.32%

Asset Allocation

-1.34

14,954.53

-0.01%

Commodities

-1,008.79

127,881.21

-0.79%

Currency

-14.65

2,711.98

-0.54%

International Equity

-1,034.21

1,256,325.51

-0.08%

International Fixed Income

-56.55

154,232.00

-0.04%

Inverse

-643.88

18,778.71

-3.43%

Leveraged

-559.33

64,653.03

-0.87%

U.S. Equity

-485.51

4,333,192.88

-0.01%

U.S. Fixed Income

451.00

1,248,802.48

0.04%

Total:

-3,329.49

7,229,051.84

-0.05%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


Permalink | © Copyright 2023 etf.com. All rights reserved