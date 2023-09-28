ETF Fund Flows as of September 28, 2023
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
671.33
94,805.71
0.71%
503.46
198,814.25
0.25%
367.31
409,560.81
0.09%
356.65
38,223.96
0.93%
237.09
34,222.99
0.69%
181.50
48,040.12
0.38%
179.19
91,140.70
0.20%
176.96
306,491.92
0.06%
169.53
13,336.35
1.27%
168.38
3,119.39
5.40%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-1,417.11
338,624.91
-0.42%
-781.68
30,074.01
-2.60%
-752.69
25,609.77
-2.94%
-641.37
6,736.54
-9.52%
-579.09
15,974.11
-3.63%
-318.20
4,367.86
-7.29%
-232.13
53,997.15
-0.43%
-207.49
19,469.09
-1.07%
-206.39
30,742.50
-0.67%
-193.02
9,113.70
-2.12%
ETF Daily Flows by Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
23.77
7,519.51
0.32%
Asset Allocation
-1.34
14,954.53
-0.01%
Commodities
-1,008.79
127,881.21
-0.79%
Currency
-14.65
2,711.98
-0.54%
International Equity
-1,034.21
1,256,325.51
-0.08%
International Fixed Income
-56.55
154,232.00
-0.04%
Inverse
-643.88
18,778.71
-3.43%
Leveraged
-559.33
64,653.03
-0.87%
U.S. Equity
-485.51
4,333,192.88
-0.01%
U.S. Fixed Income
451.00
1,248,802.48
0.04%
Total:
-3,329.49
7,229,051.84
-0.05%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.