ETF Fund Flows as of September 29, 2023

etf.com Staff
·2 min read

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

5,325.58

338,676.91

1.57%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

871.24

52,661.53

1.65%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

585.00

323,213.30

0.18%

VGIT

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

312.95

17,499.05

1.79%

SOXL

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares

172.33

5,990.06

2.88%

VTI

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

161.82

302,975.55

0.05%

SPXL

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares

158.81

3,044.57

5.22%

BND

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

139.22

94,580.71

0.15%

IJR

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

126.64

66,132.09

0.19%

IQLT

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

116.52

6,418.66

1.82%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-3,449.71

402,309.48

-0.86%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

-1,633.08

195,881.19

-0.83%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-1,561.27

28,010.94

-5.57%

EWJ

iShares MSCI Japan ETF

-357.61

12,424.81

-2.88%

SQQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

-331.45

4,018.37

-8.25%

AGG

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

-300.35

90,329.04

-0.33%

VTC

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

-273.67

876.76

-31.21%

IGF

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

-231.22

3,450.92

-6.70%

XLU

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

-222.41

13,439.26

-1.65%

VCIT

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

-197.31

38,150.48

-0.52%



ETF Daily Flows by Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

5.34

7,522.91

0.07%

Asset Allocation

-2.21

14,773.51

-0.01%

Commodities

-94.75

125,550.58

-0.08%

Currency

25.86

2,715.91

0.95%

International Equity

-833.77

1,237,784.55

-0.07%

International Fixed Income

-82.85

153,123.36

-0.05%

Inverse

-740.30

18,214.82

-4.06%

Leveraged

589.41

63,803.18

0.92%

U.S. Equity

1,776.75

4,281,430.61

0.04%

U.S. Fixed Income

-2,482.98

1,241,004.68

-0.20%

Total:

-1,839.51

7,145,924.13

-0.03%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


Permalink | © Copyright 2023 etf.com. All rights reserved