ETG Market Size to Grow by USD 1.00 Bn, Technological Advancements in ETG to be a Key Trend - Technavio

·15 min read

The electronic table games (ETG) market report offers comprehensive analysis by end-user (casino, gaming parlors, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key trends in the electronic table games (ETG) market include technological advancements in ETG. ETGs give players an interface for playing longer games with improved and more objective payoffs. In hybrid gaming, the ease and speed of electronic gaming are combined with the use of traditional slot machines. The games are highly accurate, as each player's action is carefully registered and calculated. The payoff is examined using player algorithms. The mechanization of the dealer's functions has eliminated human bias and judgment from the games. Thus, technological advancements and accuracy will attract many players, which, in turn, will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electronic Table Games (ETG) Market 2022-2026

The electronic table games (ETG) market size is expected to grow by USD 1.00 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.42% during the forecast period.

View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Electronic Table Games (ETG) Market: Market Segmentation

By end-user, the casino segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The number of electronic gaming devices deployed in casinos, such as slot machines, poker tables, and casino tables, has increased. Thus, the rise in demand for luxurious gaming from players has led to an increase in the number of casinos built across the world in recent years.

By geography, North America is expected to occupy 41% of the market share growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to factors such as cultural acceptance of casinos. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. The US and Canada are the key countries for the electronic table games (ETG) market in North America.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market report, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. Buy Now for detailed information about market dynamics

Electronic Table Games (ETG) Market: Major Growth Drivers

The increasing per capita income is driving the electronic table games market's growth. In emerging economies such as India, the rising disposable income has led to an increase in spending capacity for leisure activities such as ETG. Until 2030, middle-class household expenditure is anticipated to increase by an average of 6.9% per year in real terms, above the 1.9% average annual real spending growth anticipated for households earning between USD 15,000 and USD 45,000. Thus, the increasing disposable income will fuel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Electronic Table Games (ETG) Market: Key Vendor Offerings

  • Interblock dd - The company offers electronic table games such as Automated Big Six, Automated Ministar, and Automated Dual Roulette.

  • International Game Technology plc - The company offers electronic table games such as Roulette, Baccarat, and Blackjack.

  • Jackpot Digital Inc. - The company offers electronic table games such as Jackpot Blitz.

  • PlayAGS Inc. - The company offers electronic table games such as Novomatic Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, Poker, and Sic Bo.

  • Sand Hills Casino - The company offers electronic table games such as Baccarat Display, Blackjack Match, and Criss Cross Poker.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Electronic Table Games (ETG) Market: Reasons to Buy Our Report

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist electronic table games (ETG) market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the electronic table games (ETG) market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the electronic table games (ETG) market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electronic table games (ETG) market vendors

Related Reports

Electronic Musical Instruments Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (electric pianos and keyboards, string instruments, drums and percussion instruments, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 44% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The electric pianos and keyboards segment will be significant.

Toys and Games Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025: This report extensively covers segmentation by product (activity and ride-on toys, infant and pre-school toys, games and puzzles, plush toys, and others), distribution channel (offline distribution channel and online distribution channel), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). 31% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The market share growth by the activity and ride-on toys segment will be significant.

Electronic Table Games (ETG) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.42%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.00 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

6.5

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Interblock dd, International Game Technology plc, IPG International, Jackpot Digital Inc., PlayAGS Inc., Sand Hills Casino, Scientific Games LLC, Spintec d.o.o. , Tableswin S.r.l, Tangiamo Touch Technology AB, Weike Gaming Technology, NOVOMATIC AG, and TCSJOHNHUXLEY

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Casino - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Gaming parlors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Interblock dd

  • 10.4 International Game Technology plc

  • 10.5 Jackpot Digital Inc.

  • 10.6 NOVOMATIC AG

  • 10.7 PlayAGS Inc.

  • 10.8 Scientific Games LLC

  • 10.9 Spintec d.o.o.

  • 10.10 Tangiamo Touch Technology AB

  • 10.11 TCSJOHNHUXLEY

  • 10.12 Weike Gaming Technology

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Electronic Table Games (ETG) Market 2022-2026
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/etg-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-00-bn-technological-advancements-in-etg-to-be-a-key-trend---technavio-301655981.html

SOURCE Technavio

