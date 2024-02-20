ETH’s Monthly Gains Reaches 28% as Ethereum Dencun Upgrade Nears

Ethereum is experiencing a bullish run, climbing nearly 4% in a single day and boasting a 28% increase since the start of February. Analysts predict this upward trend could continue, driven by a confluence of positive factors, such as the highly anticipated Dencun upgrade. Scheduled for release within a month, this upgrade will introduce "proto-danksharding," a technology that reduces data availability costs and paves the way for faster and cheaper transactions.

Adding to the excitement is the growing speculation that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) might finally approve a spot Ethereum ETF this year. The recent green light for several Bitcoin ETFs has fueled hope that Ethereum will follow suit, potentially attracting significant investments and boosting the token's price.

Further bolstering the bullish sentiment is the increasing confidence among traders, evident in the rising open interest in Ethereum futures and options contracts. CryptoQuant, a leading on-chain analytics platform, highlights this trend but cautions against complacency, emphasizing the potential for sudden sell-offs.

Trading volume, a crucial indicator of market participation, is also picking up, although it hasn't quite reached the levels seen during the November 2021 bull run. Notably, major Bitcoin news, like the recent ETF approval, has triggered surges in Ethereum trading volume, suggesting its sensitivity to broader market developments.