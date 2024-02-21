ETH Reaches $3,000 For First Time Since April 2022

Ethereum (ETH), the Ethereum network's native token, surged past $3,000 for the first time since April 2022, extending its recent winning streak. This rally marks a 12% increase in the past week and pushes its year-to-date gains to nearly 30%, outperforming Bitcoin's 22% rise.

This bullish run isn't limited to ETH. The crypto market as a whole is seeing a strong 2024, with major tokens trading significantly higher than last year. Analysts cite anticipation for potential spot-based ETH exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as a key driver of ETH's momentum.

Market participants believe ETH could climb further, targeting $3,500 as the next resistance level. The potential approval of spot ETH ETFs could significantly boost the token's appeal to institutional investors, similar to how Bitcoin ETFs attracted sizable allocations after their debut last month. This wider adoption could further propel ETH's price upward.

While the future remains uncertain, the current environment suggests continued optimism for ETH and the broader cryptocurrency market. The potential for regulatory approval of ETH ETFs, coupled with anticipated interest from institutional investors, could see continued momentum in ETH.