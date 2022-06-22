Ethan Allen Debuts State-of-the-Art Immersive 3D Virtual Design Center Combining Personal Service and Technology

Ethan Allen

DANBURY, Conn., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen, a leading global interior design company and renowned manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings, has just debuted a state-of-the-art immersive Virtual Design Center.



The company’s initial launch of the Virtual Design Center experience showcases the timeless aesthetic of Ethan Allen’s vast product portfolio while fostering collaboration between the company’s world-class interior designers and clients. The Virtual Design Center will be further expanded with 75 indoor and outdoor room settings and more than 2,000 shoppable products. “Combining the personal service of our interior designers with the technology of the Virtual Design Center provides a great opportunity for timely and exceptional experience,” said Ethan Allen’s Chairman, President, and CEO Farooq Kathwari.

“The thousands of styles in our new Virtual Design Center strongly project classic design with a modern perspective, and the experience extends our commitment to combining personal interior design service with technology. It further enhances the value of our complimentary interior design service, creating even more ways for clients to collaborate with our designers.”

Clients can access the company’s furniture and accent categories while either co-browsing live with an Ethan Allen designer or browsing on their own, at their own pace. Clients can view items in 3D, read product details, share, and save item lists, and utilize web AR view in their homes, either via a QR code on their desktop or directly when browsing on a mobile device.

Visit the Virtual Design Center

Ethan Allen partnered with Cambridge based company BitReel® Inc. to create this state-of-the-art immersive 3D virtual experience.

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETD) is a global luxury home fashion brand, leading interior design destination, manufacturer, and retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. The Company provides complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of home furnishings through a retail network of design centers located throughout the United States and abroad as well as online at ethanallen.com. Ethan Allen owns and operates nine manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Mexico and Honduras, including one sawmill, one rough mill, and a lumberyard. Approximately 75% of its products are manufactured or assembled in these North American facilities. Vertically integrated from product design through home delivery, the Company offers stylish products, artisanal quality, and personalized service. For more information on Ethan Allen's products and services, visit www.ethanallen.com.

Story continues

CONTACT

Geri Moran

Vice President, Marketing & Public Relations

203.743.8374

geri.moran@ethanallen.com



