Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 24, 2024

Operator: Hello and welcome to the Ethan Allen Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Analyst Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It's now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Matt McNulty, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Please go ahead Matt.

Matt McNulty: Thank you, Kevin. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today to discuss Ethan Allen’s fiscal 2024 third quarter results. With me today is Farooq Kathwari, our Chairman, President and CEO. Mr. Kathwari will open and close our prepared remarks, while I will speak to our financial performance midway through. After our prepared remarks, we will then open the call for your questions. Before we begin, I’d like to remind the audience that this call is being recorded and webcast live under the News and Events tab on the Investor Relations page of our website. There, you will also find a copy of our press release, which contains reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures referred to on this call and in the press release.

A replay of today’s call will also be made available on our Investor Relations website. Our comments today may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The most significant risks that could affect our future results are described in our annual report on Form 10-K. Please refer to our SEC filings for a complete review of those risks. The company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking matters discussed during this call. With that, I am pleased to now turn the call over to Mr. Kathwari.

Farooq Kathwari: Thank you, Matt, and thank you all for participating in our third quarter earnings call. As we stated in our press release, we are pleased with our financial performance and continued strengthening of our enterprise. We are also seeing incremental consumer interest returning back to the home after being previously diverted to other areas such as travel. Again, after Matt provides a brief financial overview, I will discuss in greater detail our initiatives. Matt?

Matt McNulty: Thank you, Mr. Kathwari. As a reminder, we present our financial results on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. Non-GAAP results exclude restructuring initiatives, impairments, and other corporate actions. We believe the non-GAAP presentation better reflects underlying operating trends and performance of the business. Our financial results in the just completed third quarter were highlighted by a robust balance sheet, strong cash dividends, and a double digit operating margin. Despite currently operating in a challenging home furnishings industry, our operations produced positive financial results which I will now discuss. Our consolidated net sales total $146.4 million reflecting lower delivered unit volume, reduced manufacturing from lower backlogs, a cautious consumer environment and a strong prior year comparable.

Overall demand patterns across our industry have been sluggish. Our written order trends in the quarter were impacted by continued softening of the market, elevated interest and inflation rates, reduced designer center traffic partially due to adverse winter weather conditions and a strong prior year demand. Wholesale segment written orders decreased 14.6% compared to last year while retail segment orders were down 8.6%. We ended the quarter with wholesale backlog of $57.7 million reflective of historical norms and pre-pandemic levels. We continued to improve customer lead times and reduced the number of weeks of backlog during the quarter. Consolidated gross margin was 61.3%, the 12th consecutive quarter that our gross margin has exceeded 58%.

The 140 basis point increase in consolidated gross margin was driven by a change in sales mix, lower manufacturing input costs and reduced headcount partially offset by deleveraging from lower unit volumes and higher sales of designer floor samples. Adjusted operating margin of 10% reflects fixed cost deleveraging from lower sales partially offset by gross margin improvement, lower headcount, less variable expenses and the ability to maintain a disciplined approach to cost savings. Our SG&A expenses decreased 9.6% and equaled 51.4% of net sales, up from 44.7% last year due to lower sales volume relative to fixed costs. Compared to our pre-pandemic 2019 third quarter, our operating margin has improved 380 basis points due to our initiatives focused on streamlining and reducing the operating cost structure while enhancing operating efficiencies.

Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.48. Our effective tax rate for the quarter was 25.1%, consistent with a year ago. Now, turning to our liquidity, we ended the quarter with a robust balance sheet including cash and investments of $181.1 million and no outstanding debt. We generated $23.7 million of cash from operating activities during the quarter, primarily due to net income and improvements in working capital. In February 2024, we paid a regular quarterly cash dividend of $9.2 million or $0.36 per share. More recently, on April 22, our Board of Directors increased our regular quarterly cash dividend by 8.3% to $0.39 per share, which will be paid in May. This recent action marks the fifth time we have increased our regular quarterly cash dividend since January of 2021.

In summary, we remain cautiously optimistic as the strength and stability of our balance sheet has us positioned well to maximize on our vertically integrated structure in anticipation of a better macroeconomic and home furnishings environment. We are building a fundamentally stronger company, protecting our profitability and enhancing our operational efficiency. With that, I will now turn the call back over to Mr. Kathwari.

Farooq Kathwari: All right, thanks Matt. As we discussed in our last quarterly meeting, our results reflect post-COVID business environment. COVID emergency started to end about twelve months back and consumers' interest diverted to other areas such as travel, resulting in lower sales for us and our industry, also resulted in a number of bankruptcies in our industry and in my opinion they did not take the precautionary measures. We did take strong measures to reduce inventories and expenses and increase our cash. We do now see the start of increased interest in the home and start of positive sales. While Matt has given some financial information, I would like to again emphasize the fact that our operating margins of 10% for quarter ended March 31, 2024 are of course lower than the 15.2% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and however, our pre-COVID that is March 31, 2019, our operating margins were 6.2%.

Our net income of $12.4 million for quarter ended March 31, 2024, again compared to $22 million as of March 31, 2023 and $8.2 million as of March 31, 2019. We have continued to have strong cash position as Matt just said at March 31, 2024 of $181 million, March 31, 2023 at $156.2 million. And again, very importantly on March 31, 2019, that the pre-COVID our cash was $25.7 million. We have also maintained strong cash dividends for quarter ended March 31, 2024, paid $9.2 million. And as we just mentioned and Matt did in the press release, that the Board increased our regular dividend to $0.39, an 8% increase. Very importantly, with the combination of technology and personal skills, and looking at our business from a base zero, we have been able to have reduced our headcounts.

As of March 31, 2024, it was 3448 compared to 3816 as of March 31, 2023, a decline of 9.6%. And very importantly, we had a headcount of 5120 as of March 31, 2019, a reduction of 32.7%. Tremendously important is the fact of reviewing all our operations, you might say, from base zero, having great talent and technology that has resulted in strong efficiency in our enterprise. Now, very briefly, on some of our current initiatives. During the last twelve months, we launched the interior design initiative. This initiative reflects our next reinvention in our 93 years. Most of our 175 design centers in North America have been repositioned and the main elements are our design centers reflect consistency of product programs across North America and we are currently working with our international partners.

Very importantly, the size of our design centers have been reduced. At this stage, our objective is to have the maximum size of 12,000 square feet from the 20,000 or so, 20,000 square feet that most of our design centers were operated at. The extra space has been converted in the design centers where we have the space into what we call a design floor sample area. We've been selling the extra inventory resulting from the change. Now, the impact of this has been, that is of course has been very cash positive, but it also had an impact of lower margins because we were selling a lot of slow sample products. And another impact it had was on our manufacturing because instead of products we made for manufacturing, we were selling a lot of products from floor samples.

Now the good news is most of that is over. We still have products that will be sold because this does take some time, but we have now started to have more of the orders coming in and going to our manufacturing. As I said earlier, the combining very strong interior designers and technology is a game changer in terms of productivity and costs. Now in our marketing and merchandising, our marketing is constantly utilizing technology in developing and distributing our message. During each month, two digital magazines of about 36 pages are distributed each time to $9.5 million customers and prospects. In April, we just introduced our new style book, which has been very well received by our teams and clients. This style book will be again available both in print form and digitally.

Merchandising is focused on strengthening our product programs and introducing them to our network and consumers in a planned manner. We did hold up some of our product introductions, but now we have been very aggressive and in fact, in the next six months we'll have a fair amount of new products introduced. We also want to make sure we stay relevant. I, along with some of our key people, had an opportunity last week to review products in the Milan fashion and furniture fair so that we understand where we are. And again, as you know, our focus has been to be to have products that differentiate us and that will be our focus. You'll see more of that coming in. Our product programs, I say we will focus on classics, but with a modern perspective and we believe that is the right attitude for us.

Now in manufacturing and logistics, we have 75% of our products are made in our manufacturing in North America. In furniture, I mean, we do get other products, like accessories and other things from different parts of the world. And we continue to invest in many areas from new machinery and equipment and strengthening our environmental and social responsibility in the various regions. Keep in mind, with technology and of course, strong people, we have now, today reduced our manufacturing from about 30 manufacturing plants only 10 to 15 years back to about 10, but it's in North America. Now, as we know, with all the conflicts taking place in the world, the international freight has increased. Again as we make 75% of our furniture in North America, the impact has been less, mostly on products that are coming from overseas in excess [ph] and from furniture.

So overall we are well positioned. Our interior design network has been redesigned in terms of the projection. Very important, we have continued to have strong interior designers and technology in all areas. With that brief overview, I'd like to open it up for any questions or comments.

