U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,428.25
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,727.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,164.25
    -30.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,276.40
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.34
    -0.11 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.70
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1696
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    +0.0240 (+1.64%)
     

  • Vix

    18.76
    +1.01 (+5.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3698
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9780
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,290.20
    -815.91 (-1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,047.64
    -53.88 (-4.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,151.18
    -88.88 (-0.29%)
     

UPDATE: Ethan Allen Plans to Expand Manufacturing Production in Vermont, Announces New Job Openings and Increases Wages

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ethan Allen
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DANBURY, Conn., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (“Ethan Allen” or the “Company”) today reaffirmed its commitment to maintain and grow its North American workshops where customization helps create relevant and quality products. To further this commitment, Ethan Allen is actively recruiting new employees for its manufacturing operations in both Beecher Falls and Orleans, Vermont despite escalating manufacturing costs.

Farooq Kathwari, Ethan Allen’s Chairman, President and CEO stated, “We are pleased to see our business continue to be strong as we work to deliver customer orders and help them make their home a haven. Our commitment to manufacturing most of our own products has proven both a strategic and a branding advantage. We are fortunate to have maintained and grown our manufacturing facilities in North America which enables us to be in a better position to serve our clients. We also continue to make major investments in technology.”

During a recent visit to Vermont, Kathwari was reminded of the Company’s vibrant local history, which spans nearly 90 years. Ethan Allen is proud to be one of the Northeast Kingdom’s largest employers. “We’re named after one of Vermont’s most revered historical figures, and we started our business in Beecher Falls in 1932,” says Kathwari. “Many of the associates in our Vermont plants are from families that have worked with us for generations.”

Kathwari continued, “However, during the last twenty years our production in Vermont has had major declines due to a number of factors including the shortage of labor and the escalation of manufacturing costs. Our growth and future expansion depends on attracting and retaining strong talent while also controlling major costs of manufacturing in Vermont including escalating state income taxes, property taxes, and costs of electricity.”

As part of its strategy to attract and retain strong talent, the Company recently increased its starting wage to $16.00 an hour as well as provided increases for those more experienced associates, a move that Kathwari hopes will attract and retain a new generation of craftspeople to Ethan Allen’s team of artisans. “Competitive wages, along with our strong focus on safety, excellent medical benefits, steadfast environmental commitment, and unrivaled reputation for quality has always made our workshops an exceptional place to build a career,” Kathwari noted.

In addition to two manufacturing workshops in Vermont, Ethan Allen also operates a Design Center on the western side of the state in Shelburne. Ethan Allen values the contributions of its Vermont associates and looks forward to continued growth in the region.

“I am pleased that we have made the decision to add more associates and increase base wages in Vermont, and I am confident that this will help us attract additional talented people including those just getting started,” Kathwari concluded.

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETD) is a leading interior design company, manufacturer, and retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. The Company is a global luxury home fashion brand that is vertically integrated from product design through home delivery, which offers its customers stylish product offerings, artisanal quality, and personalized service. The Company provides complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of home furnishings through a retail network of approximately 300 design centers in the U.S. and abroad as well as online at ethanallen.com. Ethan Allen owns and operates nine manufacturing facilities located in the U.S., Mexico, and Honduras, including one sawmill, one rough mill, and a lumberyard. Approximately 75% of its products are manufactured or assembled in these North American facilities. For more information on Ethan Allen's products and services, visit www.ethanallen.com.

Contact:
Geri Moran
VP, Marketing & PR
203.743.8374
geri.moran@ethanallen.com


Recommended Stories

  • The Great Car-Chip Shortage Will Have Lasting Consequences

    Semiconductors have become a strategic component for car makers. First they will increase inventories, then some might design their own.

  • China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlook

    Widening power shortages in China have halted production at numerous factories including many supplying Apple and Tesla, while some shops in the northeast operated by candlelight and malls shut early as the economic toll of the squeeze mounted. China is in the grip of a power crunch as a shortage of coal supplies, toughening emissions standards and strong demand from manufacturers and industry have pushed coal prices to record highs and triggered widespread curbs on usage. Rationing has been implemented during peak hours in many parts of northeastern China since last week, and residents of cities including Changchun said cuts were occurring sooner and lasting for longer, state media reported.

  • U.S. export tightening slows advance of Chinese C919 jet - sources

    China's C919 jetliner - a no-show at the country's biggest air show this week – has found it harder to meet certification and production targets amid tough U.S. export rules, according to three people with knowledge of the programme. The state-owned manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), has been unable to get timely help from suppliers and has run out of some spare parts, those people said. U.S.-linked suppliers are gradually receiving the licences, but the hiccup has slowed down Chinese certification, and months-long delays threaten to affect early production, said the people, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • Hiring ramps up at Tesla gigafactory, though experts say it's just the beginning

    Tesla is assembling is workforce for the billion-dollar factory nearing completion just outside Austin. Experts tell us this recent hiring wave is only the beginning. Click through for more info, as well as a list of the largest private employers in the Austin area (which Tesla should soon join).

  • As daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head

    Just days after a South Dakota agency moved to deny her daughter's application to become a certified real estate appraiser, Gov. Kristi Noem summoned to her office the state employee who ran the agency, the woman's direct supervisor and the state labor secretary. Noem's daughter attended too. Kassidy Peters, then 26, ultimately obtained the certification in November 2020, four months after the meeting at her mother's office.

  • Wells Fargo to pay $37.3 million to settle U.S. claims it fraudulently overcharged customers

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Wells Fargo & Co will pay $37.3 million to settle U.S. government claims it fraudulently overcharged commercial clients on foreign exchange services, the latest in a string of scandals over the bank's treatment of customers. Monday's settlement resolves U.S. Department of Justice civil fraud charges against the fourth-largest U.S. bank, and includes a $35.3 million fine plus a $2 million forfeiture. The Justice Department said sales specialists jokingly used expressions such as "back the truck up" and "when in doubt, spread them out" when they were overcharging customers, with one referring to the sales group as a "bucket shop."

  • China Power Crunch Is Next Economic Shock After Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- China may be diving head first into a power supply shock that could hit Asia’s largest economy hard just as the Evergrande crisis sends shockwaves through its financial system. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe crackdown on power consumption is be

  • Why the Roth 401(k) is ‘the unsung hero’ of retirement plans

    A Roth 401(k) is an employee-sponsored retirement plan that allows you to contribute after-tax earnings.

  • 6 Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Investors have been rewarding companies that are doing a particularly good job of pumping out free cash flow and increasing their shareholder returns.

  • Natural Gas Soars Most Since Last Winter on U.S. Scarcity Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices surged to a fresh seven-year high in the U.S. as the expiration of October options added momentum to a rally fueled by escalating concerns about tight winter supplies. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignGas for October delivery gaine

  • China roundup: Meng Wanzhou's release and Huawei's future

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. On Friday, Huawei's chief financial executive Meng Wanzhou was released from house arrest in Vancouver after reaching a breakthrough deal with the U.S. Justice Department. Chinese startups that announced major funding rounds this week include Momenta, a Daimler-backed autonomous driving startup, Nreal, an augmented reality company, and Hai Robotics, a warehouse robotics maker.

  • PennEast Gas Project Halted in Latest U.S. Pipeline Casualty

    (Bloomberg) -- A $1 billion project to haul natural gas from Pennsylvania to New Jersey has become the latest casualty of opposition to pipelines across the U.S. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignPennEast Pipeline Co., a joint venture of five companies including Sou

  • What Are the Risks of Rolling My 401(k) Into an Annuity?

    Having guaranteed income after retirement is undeniably appealing. However, there are a number of risks to consider before rolling your 401(k) into an annuity.

  • Putin’s gas power play creates conundrum for the new Merkel

    Germany went to the polls on Sunday to choose a new leader, bringing a close to the era of Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. But a major problem awaits the new chancellor of Europe’s largest economy: rising energy costs.

  • Oil Prices Surge. Here’s How High Goldman Sachs Says They Can Go.

    Hurricane Ida also hit oil output, a primary reason Goldman sees the price going to $90. Goldman Sachs has raised its oil price forecast to $90 a barrel as it said Hurricane Ida should prove to be “the most bullish hurricane in U.S. history.” “Global oil demand is back to converging to pre-Covid levels led by mobility in Asia, including China, and with the Delta Covid impact fading,” they said, adding that the global decline in air travel was smaller than first feared.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Doctor on Covid: Another variant of concern is anticipated to come in the future

    Dr. Manish Garg, Emergency Medicine Physician & Co-Founder of World Academic Council of Emergency Medicine, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Why robust demand could still lead to solid earnings

    Julie Hyman&nbsp;breaks down why she believes the supply chain challenges the market will not affect earnings due to the robust nature of consumer demand.

  • Wells Fargo to Pay $37 Million Penalty for Overcharging Currency Customers

    Wells Fargo paid $37 million to settle government claims that the bank defrauded more than 750 customers by overcharging their exchange rate transactions. The Department of Justice lawsuit, filed Monday in New York federal court, is the latest for the scandal-plagued bank. The suit alleged that Wells Fargo (ticker: WFC) told 771 customers between 2010 and 2017 they were being charged certain fixed exchange rates, but then incentivized its sales specialists to overcharge the customers for the transaction.

  • The joys of a health savings account, and 5 ways you can use it in retirement

    You can use the money now, or to lower out-of-pocket medical costs in retirement. Here are some of the advantages of an HSA, plus how it works with Medicare.