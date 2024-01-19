Ethan Penner, Chad Carpenter Start Reven Office REIT to Finance Office Properties

By Karen E. Roman

Commercial real estate investors Ethan Penner and Chad Carpenter said they will launch Reven Office REIT, a company specializing in office real estate financing and investment.

The new firm will aim to fill the capital gap in office debt with a low-risk strategy and the start of first mortgages, mezzanine debt and preferred equity, they said in a statement.

The goal is to raise $1 billion and to start investments in distressed office debt and properties to become a well-capitalized credit vehicle, they said.

“We believe the current downturn will provide many opportunities to lend to and acquire office debt and invest in buildings at a low basis,” said Mr. Carpenter. “We believe creating Reven Office REIT will result the business emerging as a dynamic force in the market,” he said.

