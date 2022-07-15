Ethanol Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.54 by 2028 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Ethanol Market is Segmented by Type (Corn Based Ethanol, Cellulosic Ethanol), by Application (E10, E15, E85): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Chemicals Industry Category.

The ethanol market was valued at USD 62.56 Billion in 2021 and the CAGR is 3.54% during the forecast period (22-28).

Major Factors Driving the Growth of the Ethanol Market

Strict regulation for curbing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages, and eco-friendly benefits of ethanol fuel will drive the growth of the ethanol market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GLOBAL ETHANOL MARKET

The emphasis on reducing fuel emissions is an important agenda for government authorities around the world. In a bid to reduce the overall carbon footprint the use of Ethanol fuel is increasing in many countries. By blending 10% renewable ethanol with gasoline( E10) less fossil fuel is required thereby decreasing carbon dioxide emissions which helps in tackling climate change. Ethanol fuel is inexpensive and made from raw materials such as corn, sugarcane, or grain which are available everywhere. These factors will boost the growth of the ethanol market during the forecast period.

Ethanol is a renewable fuel as it burns more cleanly than gasoline or diesel fuel. It reduces greenhouse gas emissions as the biomass inside the fuel absorbs the carbon dioxide. Corn ethanol is blended to create mixtures such as E10, E15, and E85. Research suggests that corn ethanol reduces carbon footprint by decreasing carbon monoxide emissions and improving fuel octane. As it is made out of processed corn it reduces the pressure to drill in environmentally sensitive places. Such factors will drive the growth of the ethanol market in the coming years.

Consumers are choosing boutique brands and premium drinks. They are ready to spend more to elevate the drinking experience. With the rise in home consumption, people are relishing more expensive wines, spirits, and unique menu items. They are preferring quality over quantity in their beverages. Ethanol is used as an intoxicating agent in wine, liquor, and beer. Premium offerings are becoming essential products which in turn will boost the growth of the global ethanol market during the forecast period.

ETHANOL MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, corn-based ethanol is expected to be the largest segment with a share of 95%. Corn grain is preferred as it makes a good biofuel feedstock due to its high starch content and can be converted easily into ethanol. Corn can be stored in huge quantities.

Based on application, E10 is expected to boost the ethanol market share followed by E85 and E15.

Based on region, North America is expected to maintain the lead in the ethanol market share owing to favorable government policies for the production and use of ethanol as a biofuel, rising awareness regarding environmental pollution, and the presence of key players.

Key Companies

Archer Daniels Midland

POET Biorefining

Valero

Green Plains

Flint Hills Resources

Pacific Ethanol

Big River Resources

Cargill

The Andersons Ethanol Group

White Energy

CHS Inc

Glacial Lakes Energy

Abengoa Bioenergy

DuPont.

