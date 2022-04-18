U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

Ethema Files 10K and Reports Positive Revenue Growth

Ethema Health Corporation
·2 min read
Ethema Health Corporation
Ethema Health Corporation

West Palm Beach, FL, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Ethema Health Corporation (OTC Pink: GRST) (“Ethema” “GRST” or the “Company”) filed the year end 2021 10K and posted positive revenue growth for the fourth quarter. The Company’s ARIA subsidiary had total billed claims for the fourth quarter 2021 that were 20.0% higher than the third quarter of 2021, resulting in positive earnings for the fourth quarter which offset first quarter start-up losses, and resulting in a small net gain for the year overall before taking into account other income and expenses.

The revenue growth at ARIA has continued in the first quarter of 2022 with total billed claims increasing 23.4% over the total billed claims for fourth quarter 2021 and a 48.1% increase over the third quarter 2021.

Mr. Shawn Leon, Company CEO, reported, “While there are many positive events for the Company to talk about, our revenue growth for ARIA is a standout. The revenue improvements are a direct result of building a reputation of quality care. We have reduced marketing spend significantly which helps improve the bottom line. It is early in the second quarter but we expect the revenue growth to continue due to the expected increase in the available beds.”

About Ethema Health Corporation

Ethema Health Corporation (OTCPINK: GRST) operates in the behavioral healthcare space specifically in the treatment of substance use disorders. Ethema developed a unique style of treatment over the last decade and has had much success with in-patient treatment for adults. Ethema will continue to develop world class programs and techniques for North America. For more information you can visit our website at www.ethemahealth.com .

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For information please contact:

Ethema Health Corporation

shawn@ethemahealth.com

Text to 416-500-0020

Twitter @healthethema


