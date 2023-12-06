US Markets

Crypto

US Politics

World Politics

US Economy

Story continues

Tech

Electric Vehicle

Consumer

Communication

Industrial

Space

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

This article Ether Gaining Ground Over Bitcoin According to Key Metrics; Brazilian Governor Urges Jeff Bezos to Pay 'Amazon' Name Royalties – Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.