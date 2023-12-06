Ether Gaining Ground Over Bitcoin According to Key Metrics; Brazilian Governor Urges Jeff Bezos to Pay 'Amazon' Name Royalties – Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping
US Markets
Box Reports Weak Q3 Results, Joins Yext, Asana And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Campbell Soup, SentinelOne And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday
Trump Allies Bannon, Patel Warn Media: 'We're Putting You All On Notice'
Crypto
Key Metrics Suggest Ether Gaining Traction Over Bitcoin Among Traders
Donald Trump's Ethereum Pile Soars $1M In Value Thanks To Spot ETF Buzz
Dogecoin Touches 10 Cent Level After Surging 17% — Leaves Shiba Inu, Bitcoin, Ethereum In The Dust
Asset Managers Are Gearing Up For Bitcoin Acquisition Ahead Of ETF Launch, Says Moody's Director: 'The Race Is Heating Up...'
Feeling 'Lonely', Solana? Analyst Predicts 'Ethereum Killer' To Soar Over 450%, Reaching All-Time High Of $360 By 2025
Floki Jumps 16%, Outperforms Dogecoin And Shiba Inu, After Core Contributor Shares Update On Valhalla Game, TokenFi Platform
On The Day Bitcoin Crossed $44K, Cathie Wood's Ark Sells Over $33M In Coinbase Shares And Nearly $5.6M In Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Shares
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Surge As 162M Shorts Wiped Out In A Day: Analyst Says King Crypto May Slide Back To $38K Before Continuing Upward Trajectory
US Politics
GOP Senate Races To Change Ohio's Cannabis Bill, House Republican Files New Bill As Deadline Looms
Donald Trump Counters Allegations At Sean Hannity's Town Hall: 'I'm Not A Dictator'
Trump's Historic Tweets, Where Ex-President Baselessly Claimed Election Fraud, To Take Center Stage In Jan 6 Trial: New Court Filing
Former Prosecutor Warns Trump Testifying in Election Subversion Case Could Backfire: 'Never Ends Well'
World Politics
Brazilian Governor Asks Jeff Bezos To Pay Royalties For Using 'Amazon' Name
Russia Denies US Proposal For Release Of Paul Whelan And Evan Gershkovich
US Economy
Tech
NVIDIA CEO Acknowledges Huawei As A Potential Competitor In AI Chipmaking
Fast Charging Support For Recent iPhones By Non-MagSafe Chargers Will Soon Be A Reality
Amazon's Rigid Return-To-Office Policy Triggers Employee Exodus: Report
Elon Musk Contradicts Reports His AI Startup Seeking $1B In Equity Funding: 'Nothing Is Being Sought From Anyone'
Electric Vehicle
Lucid Unveils New Strategy To Up Sales, Lower Cash Burn: Fewer Models, Lower Starting Price, More Customization
Uber Launches Rudolph-Like Robot Reindeers For Food Deliveries, Store Pickups For Gifts This Christmas
Tesla Registrations Take A Hit In The UK For November — Model Y Not Among Best Sellers
Consumer
Communication
Industrial
Transportation & Logistics Company XPO Wins Bid To Acquire 28 Service Centers Of Bankrupt Yellow Corp., Sees EPS Accretion
Space
