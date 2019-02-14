Ethereum-Based Maker Surges 50% in 10 Days While Crypto Market Slumbers: What’s Fueling it?

Since February 4, the price of Maker (MKR), a crypto asset that represents a stablecoin, collateral loans, and decentralized governance platform on Ethereum, increased by exactly 50 percent against the U.S. dollar.

In the same time frame, the valuation of the crypto market has slightly increased by 6 percent in a corrective rally fueled by the strong performance of Bitcoin and other major digital assets like Litecoin and Ethereum.

Factors Fueling the Rally of Maker While Crypto Market is Stable

In the last several hours, the price of MKR exceeded $700 on some cryptocurrency market data platforms. But, the price surge reportedly occurred due to an issue in calculating the supply of MKR following the migration of development funds.

