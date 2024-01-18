Ethereum’s Dencun Upgrade Deployed Successfully on Goerli Testnet

Ethereum's core developers have taken a significant step towards improving the network's scalability with the deployment of the Dencun upgrade on the Goerli testnet on January 24, 2024, at around 1:35 a.m. ET. However, the upgrade faced issues in the validator clients' ability to sync with each other.

Parithosh Jayanthi, DevOps engineer at the Ethereum Foundation, later announced that the fix was patched in and the Dencun fork on Goerli was finalized. In preparation for this transition, the development team has opted for a phased approach, initially implementing the upgrade on various testnets.

The successful deployment on the Goerli testnet marks the first phase of a gradual rollout, with subsequent implementations planned for the Sepolia and Holesky testnets before the final mainnet release in Q1 2024.

The Dencun upgrade introduces EIP-4844, a novel transaction mechanism known as ephemeral blobs or proto-danksharding. This approach allows Ethereum nodes to temporarily store and access off-chain data, reducing storage demands and lowering transaction costs. By reducing transaction costs, EIP-4844 will make it more affordable to use Ethereum dApps and Layer 2 solutions.

The Dencun upgrade is a positive development for the Ethereum ecosystem, bringing the network closer to enhanced scalability and lower transaction costs. The phased rollout approach minimizes risks and allows for thorough testing, ensuring a successful transition to the upgraded network.

