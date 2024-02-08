Ethereum’s Dencun Upgrade Nears Mainnet Launch After Successful Holesky Testnet Rollout

The Ethereum community successfully executed the testnet launch of the Dencun upgrade on the Holesky network, marking the final hurdle before its anticipated mainnet deployment next month.

This crucial step brings Ethereum closer to realizing the benefits of the comprehensive Dencun upgrade, which encompasses both the Cancun and Deneb upgrades focusing on execution and consensus layer improvements, respectively.

The most anticipated feature of Dencun is proto-danksharding (EIP-4844), which introduces "blobs" for efficient off-chain data storage and promises significantly lower transaction costs, particularly for Layer 2 rollup solutions. This scalability boost is a major step forward for Ethereum, following the Shapella upgrade in March 2023 that enabled ETH withdrawals.

With the Holesky testnet launch proving successful, all eyes are on the upcoming Ethereum All Core Developers call on February 8, where the official mainnet deployment date, likely set for early to mid-March, is expected to be announced. The last major upgrade to the Ethereum network was the Shapella upgrade, which saw the blockchain transition successfully from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake.