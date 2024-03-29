Advertisement
Ethereum enters the weekend on top of NFT market with over US$11 million in daily sales

CryptoSlam
·1 min read

Ethereum NFT sales rose 5.21% to US$11 million on Friday to lead the market while Bitcoin, Thursday’s top network, had a 16% slump.

Bitcoin ranked second on Friday with US$10.21 million in total sales.

Despite the drop in sales, Bitcoin is expected to surpass US$3 billion in total sales this week. The network is less than US$700,000 away from the milestone.

Solana, ranked third, experienced a 21.58% sales drop to US$5.30 billion.

Solana had two projects, Mad Lads and Froganas, in the top 10 collection rankings on Friday, with both projects recording under US$1 million.

This is the first day of the week that did not have a Solana project among the top three collections.

Mythos, fourth in the ranking, showed a positive trend with a 10.71% increase in sales, reaching US$1.08 million in the last 24 hours.

Most of Mythos sales came from the DMarket collection, which represents in-game NFTs and virtual items in its network, which had the third-highest collection sales on Friday with US$1.06 million.

