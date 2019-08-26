Ethereum Foundation grants over $2M to Eth2.0 client developers and researchers

The Ethereum Foundation has unveiled a new round of funding for the development of Serenity or ETH2.0, which will bring Proof-of-Stake, sharding, and other scaling solutions to Ethereum. According to a blog post from the foundation, in recent months, it, along with Protocol Labs and ConsenSys, has "granted substantial awards to leading client development teams currently tasked with delivering long-standing multi-client testnets as development approaches the launch of Phase 0." The grant recipients are as follows:

Source: Ethereum Foundation, The Block