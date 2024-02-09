Ethereum’s Highly Anticipated Dencun Upgrade Set for March 13

Ethereum developers announced plans to deploy the long-awaited Dencun upgrade on March 13th, aiming to significantly improve the network's speed and affordability. This comes days after the Dencun upgrade was successfully implemented on the Holesky testnet.

The key feature is "proto-danksharding," a step towards a system called "danksharding" that streamlines data verification for transactions on Ethereum's "layer-2" networks. These networks already offer faster and cheaper transactions than the main Ethereum network, but danksharding promises even further efficiency.

This upgrade addresses a major criticism of Ethereum: high gas fees and slow transaction speeds. While layer-2 solutions like Optimism and Arbitrum provided some relief, Dencun aims to make them even more efficient and affordable. Developers believe the fully implemented danksharding could eventually handle over 100,000 transactions per second at low costs.

Dencun represents the most significant upgrade since the Shanghai update last April, which allowed Ethereum stakers to withdraw their funds. While both had economic implications, Dencun directly impacts the everyday usability of the Ethereum ecosystem.