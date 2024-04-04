Ethereum layer-2 market cap to reach US$1 trillion by 2030, VanEck predicts

Investment firm VanEck has predicted Ethereum layer-2 networks will collectively reach a market capitalization of US$1 trillion by 2030.

The projection, detailed in a report released on April 3, underscores the potential of layer-2 solutions to significantly enhance the scalability and efficiency of blockchain technology.

The analysis by VanEck points to Optimistic and Zero-Knowledge Roll-Ups as pivotal in addressing Ethereum’s scalability hurdles, setting the stage for a transformative impact on the digital asset sector and solidifying layer-2’s integral role within the Ethereum framework.

VanEck examines various facets of the Layer-2 ecosystem, including transaction costs, user and developer experiences, trust requirements, and overall ecosystem size.

It emphasizes the anticipated benefits of the EIP-4844 upgrade, known as “Blob Space,” which is expected to drastically cut data posting expenses and financially benefit layer-2 operations.

The report also identifies transaction sequencing as a key revenue stream for layer-2 solutions and forecasts that by 2030, these networks will command a significant share of Ethereum’s transaction and total value locked, a measure for assets locked in a network’s decentralized finance ecosystem.