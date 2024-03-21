Advertisement
Ethereum leads NFT sales with over $32 million in 24 hours

CryptoSlam
·1 min read

Ethereum has maintained its position as the top-ranking blockchain in the non-fungible tokens (NFT) market for the second consecutive day, according to data from CryptoSlam.

Ethereum NFT sales reached over US$32.81 million in the past 24 hours leading to 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Approximately half of Ethereum sales came from CryptoPunk #7804, which was sold for US$16.38 million, or 4,850 ETH, making it the second highest-valued CryptoPunk ever.

The surge in Ethereum’s sales over the last day has further cemented its all-time sales volume, which now stands at an industry-leading US$43.30 billion.

In contrast, the second and third-ranked blockchains on Thursday, Bitcoin and Solana, have experienced a decrease in their sales performance.

Bitcoin’s sales dropped by 12% to US$10.26 million. Solana’s sales fell by 17% to US$6.39 million.

Bitcoin’s all-time sales volume now totals approximately US$2.91 billion. Solana, holding the second spot in all-time sales, has reached a total of US$5.25 billion.

