Ethereum leads NFT sales with a slight uptick

CryptoSlam
·1 min read

Ethereum rose to the top position in the non-fungible tokens (NFT) market with sales reaching US$10 million, marking a 0.14% increase over the last 24 hours to 12 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Ethereum leads the NFT market in all-time sales volume, which stands at US$43.45 billion, according to data from CryptoSlam.

Bitcoin, ranking second on Tuesday, experienced a decline in sales by 17.39%, totaling US$8.15 million to drop out of the top spot.

Bitcoin has reached US$3 billion in all-time sales, ranking it fourth in the market, and is quickly catching up to Ronin’s US$4.26 billion for third place. Ronin added US$2.4 billion to its total in March.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin increased its total by over US$1.1 billion in the first three months of 2024, including a half-billion-dollar boost last month.

Solana, in third place, reported a significant sales increase of 43.13%, reaching US$7.57 million.

Solana’s all-time sales volume is US$5.32 billion, securing the second spot in the historical rankings.

The fourth-ranked blockchain over the past day, Mythos, saw a decrease in sales by 8.39%, with a total of US$1.12 million. Its wash sales, however, increased by 56.47%, which did not significantly affect its overall sales performance.

DMarket, NFTs and in-game items on Mythos, could not replicate yesterday’s success, when it led all NFT collections in sales volume.

DMarket sales dropped 10.8% on Tuesday to US$1.07 million.

