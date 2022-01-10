Ethereum May Facilitate 50% of Global Financial Transactions in Next Decade: Pantera CIO
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
BeInCrypto –
Pantera Capital’s co-Chief Investment Officer Joey Krug believes that Ethereum will play a central role in global finance in the next ten years. Krug made the comments in an interview with Bloomberg.
This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto