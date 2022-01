Axios

The FCC will vote Thursday on a proposal to make companies cough up the details of their internet speeds and prices in easy-to-read "broadband nutrition labels."Why it matters: The communications regulator is newly flexing its muscles over cable and telecom companies in an attempt to make it easier for consumers to comparison shop for high-speed internet.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The FCC proposal would re