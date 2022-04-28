U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

Ethereum Name Service NFTs Overtake BAYC in Daily Trade Volume

Oliver Knight
·1 min read
  • ETH-USD

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Frenzied buying of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for three- and four-digit Ethereum Name Service (ENS) domains has caused daily trade volume to surpass that of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) on NFT marketplace OpenSea.

  • One of the largest sales of all time has also taken place, with the 555.eth NFT being purchased for $158,000 worth of ether (ETH).

  • Owners of ENS domains containing four digits or fewer gain entry into an elusive private Discord channel dubbed the 10kclub.

  • The current floor price of three-digit domains is 6.5 ETH ($18,850), while that for four-digit domains is rapidly approaching 0.5 ETH ($1,450).

  • ENS NFT trade volume is up by 191.59% over the past 24 hours and 2,012% over the past week.

Read more: NFTs Stolen After Bored Ape Yacht Club Instagram, Discord Hacked

