Ethereum Name Service NFTs Overtake BAYC in Daily Trade Volume
Frenzied buying of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for three- and four-digit Ethereum Name Service (ENS) domains has caused daily trade volume to surpass that of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) on NFT marketplace OpenSea.
One of the largest sales of all time has also taken place, with the 555.eth NFT being purchased for $158,000 worth of ether (ETH).
Owners of ENS domains containing four digits or fewer gain entry into an elusive private Discord channel dubbed the 10kclub.
The current floor price of three-digit domains is 6.5 ETH ($18,850), while that for four-digit domains is rapidly approaching 0.5 ETH ($1,450).
ENS NFT trade volume is up by 191.59% over the past 24 hours and 2,012% over the past week.
