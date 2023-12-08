Ethereum Shorts Face $27M Blow, Bitcoin Longs See Liquidations; Blackstone, Digital Realty Announce $7B Data Center Partnership - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping
US Markets
Apple's Market Cap Might Be Way Bigger Than Google's — But Which Tech Giant Delivered Better Stock Returns This Year?
Crypto
'The New Doge': Crypto Analyst Van De Poppe Says This Meme Coin Is Ready For A Bullish Run
Elizabeth Warren Aligns With Jamie Dimon On Crypto Concerns: 'We Have A Serious Problem In This Country'
Ethereum Shorts Take A $27 M Hit, Bitcoin Long Positions Suffer Liquidations — Analytics Firm Reveals Large ETH Wallets Hit Record Highs
This Solana-Based Meme Coin Reached All-Time Highs Again, Even As Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Slip
Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao Barred From Traveling To UAE, Must Remain In US Until Sentencing
Bitcoin, Dogecoin In Red, Ethereum Zooms As Traders Fear 'Bull Trap' — Analyst Says ETH 'Ready For $3K'
US Politics
Congressman Dave Joyce Files Cannabis Reclassification Bill Allowing Interstate Commerce, Tax Relief & More
Vivek Ramaswamy Lacks Trump's 'Personal Warmth And Humor,' Says GOP Strategist As Debate Performance Comes Under Scrutiny
Trump Marks Presence In Court Room As New York Civil Trial Conclusion Nears, Repeats Allegations Of A 'Witch Hunt'
Trump Vs. Biden: 2024 Presidential Candidates Tied In Latest Poll, A Look At What Independent Voters Are Saying
Tech
After Securing A Board Seat, Microsoft's OpenAI Partnership Comes Under The UK Antitrust Authority's Scanner
Apple's Big Bet On India - Reportedly Set To Craft 25% Of Global iPhones In The South Asian Nation Within 3 Years
Blackstone And Digital Realty Forge $7B Data Center Alliance: Powering The Future Of Cloud And AI
AMD's David McAfee Says AI Is Going To Be Transformational For PC Experience As The Mouse Was
Did Google Stage Its AI Video Demonstration? Exec Says Gemini Was Spoon Fed Details
Apple Developing External Flashlight For Future Apple Watches
Meta Introduces 'Purple Llama' Project To Encourage Responsible AI Use
IBM CEO Says All AI Regulations, Even President Biden's Latest Executive Order, Are Going To Be 'Imperfect'
Electric Vehicle
'Let's Work Together,' Jim Farley Tells Elon Musk As Ford's Next-Gen Team On 'Similar Path' As Tesla With 48-V Architecture
Rivian Trims Battery Team by Nearly 8% To Focus On R2 Platform, Stays Silent On Reported Layoff Of Lead Cell Engineer
Elon Musk's Tesla Facing Growing Union Pressure in Sweden; Court Rules In Favor Of Postal Workers
Consumer
Why Plus-Size Fashion Retailer Torrid Shares Are Surging Today
UAW Gains Traction In Volkswagen Tennessee Plant As A Thousand Employees Sign Union Authorization Cards
Amazon Files Major Lawsuit Against International Refund Scam Artists After Losing Millions In Fraud
Stellantis Factories Face Job Cuts Due To California's Tough Emission Standards
Communication
Elon Musk's AI Chatbot Grok Is Now Available — But Not For Everyone
Should Alex Jones Return To Twitter? Elon Musk To Poll X Users, Says Permanent Bans Should Be 'Extremely Rare'
Brittney Griner Will Exclusively Share Her Story Across Multiple Platforms Via ESPN-Disney Partnership
"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!
This article Ethereum Shorts Face $27M Blow, Bitcoin Longs See Liquidations; Blackstone, Digital Realty Announce $7B Data Center Partnership - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping originally appeared on Benzinga.com
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.