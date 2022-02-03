U.S. markets open in 5 hours 26 minutes

eTheRNA Announces Research Agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to access mRNA technologies

·2 min read

NIEL, Belgium, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eTheRNA immunotherapies NV ("eTheRNA") is pleased to announce the start of a strategic partnership with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany with the signing of a Research Agreement. The partnership will investigate the application of eTheRNA's proprietary mRNA design expertise and LNP-delivery platforms to disease areas selected by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.

The ongoing pandemic has underlined the capability for mRNA vaccines as a new therapeutic modality. eTheRNA and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany both recognise the potential for using targeted mRNA therapeutics in an expanded range of diseases. With this collaboration, eTheRNA and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany will assess the feasibility of using eTheRNA's mRNA and LNP technologies to develop therapeutic vaccination approaches in models of disease. If successful, mRNAs encoding antigens nominated by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and directly relevant for human diseases will then be designed and evaluated preclinically.

Steven Powell, eTheRNA CEO stated "We are extremely pleased to sign this partnership agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading German science and technology company. As two companies committed to innovation and creating patient focused solutions, we are excited about the many advantages such a partnership can offer to improve patient care and address a significant market need".

About eTheRNA immunotherapies

eTheRNA immunotherapies NV is developing immunotherapy and vaccine products for the treatment of cancer and infectious disease from its mRNA chemistry, antigen identification, lipid chemistry and delivery and process engineering platforms. The company is headquartered in Belgium and was established in 2013. Its founding shareholders include Progress Pharma and VUB. eTheRNA is supported by an international group of specialised investors; BNP Fortis Private Equity, Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Funds, Everjoy Fortune PTE. LTD, Grand Decade Development Limited, Fund+, LSP, Novalis Lifesciences, Omega Funds, PMV and Ying Zhou Enterprise Management Company Limited who share the Company's ambition to build a world-leading company in the RNA field. To date, the Company has raised €63 million of venture funding. Further details relating to eTheRNA's R&D pipeline can be found at https://www.etherna.be/immunotherapies-rd-pipeline/.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/etherna-announces-research-agreement-with-merck-kgaa-darmstadt-germany-to-access-mrna-technologies-301474628.html

SOURCE eTheRNA

