Ethernet Switch Market Projected to Flourish at a CAGR Of 6.30% During 2022 to 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

The business reforms in the SMEs are widely benefitting the global ethernet switch market

New York, US, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Ethernet Switch Market Analysis by Product Type, By Switching Ports, By End-users - Forecast 2030” valuation is poised to register a 6.30% CAGR to reach USD 6.8 Billion by 2030.

Ethernet Switch Market Overview

An ethernet switch refers to an internet connectivity tool that links multiple networks and devices into a highspeed local area network (LAN). As the ethernet switch gets connected to the router, it generates a single network zone, which can share the internet with other portable devices. The router utilizes a separate IP address. The growth of the ethernet switch market is directly linked to the development of routers. An ethernet switch has several ports to connect multiple types of devices (i.e., PCs, printers, etc.) to the LAN.

Ethernet Switch Market Report Scope:

Report Metric

Details

Market Size by 2030

USD 6.8 Billion

Growth (2022-2030)

6.30% CAGR

Segments Covered

Product Type, Switching Ports and Region

Key Vendors

Juniper Networks, Allied Telesis Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D-link Corporation, Arista, Brocade Communications Systems, Hewlett Packard, H3C and Huawei

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4576  

The global market for ethernet switches has recorded a massive rise in the growth rate in the last few years. The market's growth is mainly credited to plenty of corporate mergers, cross-vertical expansion, and acquisitions in the market. Numerous big global proprietors, regional companies, and domestic corporations are maintaining the present market stature of the business.

Market Drivers

The global market for ethernet switches has registered an enormous rise in the growth rate in the last few years. The market's growth is primarily credited to the growing adoption across the small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Several SMEs across the globe are extensively profiting from the global ethernet switch market. The ever-growing number of SMEs globally is mainly responsible for the growth of the Ethernet switches market. Furthermore, the growing adoption of ethernet switches across several end-user industries such as educational institutes, IT and telecom industry, healthcare units, online businesses (like eCommerce stores), consumer goods providers, small and medium services, etc. The growing number of technological innovations is likely to offer lucrative opportunities to the players across the global market.

Market Restraints

Although several aspects are boosting the growth of the ethernet switch market, specific parameters may impede the growth. The installation and adjustment processes impediment is the primary aspect that may restrict the market growth. Furthermore, the affordability of these switches is another major challenge faced by the players across the global market.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Ethernet Switch Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/ethernet-switch-market-4576

Ethernet Switch Market Segments

Among all the types, the modular switches segment is anticipated to record the highest growth over the assessment era. The growing demand across industrial applications, given its flexible nature that enables end users to add expansion modules like network analysis, wireless, and firewall as per the need, is the primary parameter causing an upsurge in the segment's growth.

Among all the end users, the medium enterprise segment is anticipated to record the highest growth rate over the assessment timeframe.

Based on the switch port, the 100 GbE segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR across the global market for Ethernet switches over the review timeframe.

Among all the speed categories, the higher-speed segment will likely grow at the highest pace over the assessment era. Cloud providers and hyperscalers drive the growth of the segment.

Among all the end-user industries, the carrier ethernet is anticipated to register the highest CAGR across the global ethernet switch market over the coming years.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4576  

Ethernet Switch Market Regional Analysis 

The global market for ethernet switches is analyzed across five major regions: North America, the Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe.

As per the analysis reports by MRFR, the North American region is anticipated to dominate the global market for Ethernet switches over the assessment timeframe. The recent projections imply that the region accounts for over 42% of the yearly revenue of the ethernet industry.

Furthermore, the ethernet switch market for the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to increase over the forecasted timeframe. In recent times, China has registered the highest growth across the region. The regional market for ethernet switches is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the review timeframe.

The European regional market for ethernet switches is anticipated to register substantial growth over the assessment timeframe.

COVID-19 Impact

The global COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on the majority of the market sectors across the globe. The ethernet switch market is no different than others. The impact of the global pandemic has been multidisciplinary in business terms. On the exterior side, it was the lack of human force across the transportation systems, manufacturing units, and distribution channels because of the implementation of the social distancing norms. Furthermore, the travel restrictions imposed across the majority of regions across the globe led causing a significant disruption of supply chain networks. This has caused a severe impact on the growth of the ethernet switch market in recent times. In addition, the economies of the leading nations had faced several unexpected challenges during the times of lockdowns.

Buy this Report:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=4576

Considering three facts, it is okay to state that the global market has undoubtedly encountered the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. But there appears to be a new critical point that the pandemic has begun. Because of the lockdowns, most corporates have been obliged to control the official business from home. This new work culture caused a significant deployment of fast ethernet switches and routers across several global regions. Several corporates and countries are enabling a substantial percentage of the employees to continue from home.

Ethernet Switch Market Competitive Analysis

Dominant Key Players on Ethernet Switch Market Covered are:

  • Juniper Networks

  • Allied Telesis Inc.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • D-link Corporation

  • Arista

  • Brocade Communications Systems

  • Hewlett Packard

  • H3C

  • Huawei

Related Reports:

Optocoupler IC Market Research Report: By Type, by Pin, Vertical and Region - Forecast till 2027

System on Module Market Research Report: By Type, By Application and By Region - Forecast till 2027

Microcontroller Unit (MCU) Market Research Report: By Class, Application and Region - Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


