Ethernet Switch Market Reaches New All-Time High in 4Q22, Exceeding $11 B, According to 650 Group

650 Group

Market Poised to Exceed $50 B in 2027; Data Center Switching Records from Cloud and Hyperscalers AI Buildouts; Campus Switching Records From Supply Chain Easing

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A newly released report by 650 Group, a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets, indicates that the Ethernet Switch Market grew nearly 20% Y/Y in 4Q22 to over $11 B. The report also revealed significant regional differences in vendor performance with many records set.

Highlights for the quarter include:

Enterprise / Campus switching achieved a record quarter in revenue and shipments as vendors worked through the backlog

The breadth of vendor growth continues to shrink as some vendors return to normal seasonality

The Chinese market declined Y/Y as customers absorbed previous campus and data center shipments over the past two years

AI/ML attached switching in the data center is becoming a meaningful part of the market (650 Group publishes a report dedicated to AI/ML networking technologies including Ethernet and Infiniband)

Over 100 Ethernet Switch ports shipped every minute in 4Q’22

“The Ethernet Switch market hit record levels in 4Q’22 in the enterprise segment and realized expanded data center demand,” said Alan Weckel, Founder and Technology Analyst at 650 Group. “We expect that 2023 results will depend on the ability of the supply chain to continue to heal as the campus switch vendors work through the backlog and Hyperscalers ramp their AI/ML networks based on 800 Gbps and new 112 Gbps SERDES technology. As a result, we expect the first half of 2023 to have very different results than the second half of 2023 as the market normalizes.”

The Quarterly Ethernet Switch report indicates that the top five campus switch vendors after Cisco in North America were HPE Aruba, Juniper, Ubiquiti, Fortinet, and Extreme Networks. The top three branded data center switch vendors after Cisco in North America were Arista, Juniper, and Dell. In addition, the Cloud version of the data center switching report highlights Arista as the largest branded vendor.

About the Ethernet Switch Quarterly Report

The Ethernet Switch Quarterly Report offers a market assessment of vendor performance and market share in the Ethernet Switch market. The report covers Modular, Fixed Managed, Smart Switching, White Box, Disaggregation, and other segmentation as well as the following port speeds: 100 Mbps, 1 Gbps, 2.5 Gbps, 5.0 Gbps, 10 Gbps, 25 Gbps, 40 Gbps, 50 Gbps, 100 Gbps, 200 Gbps, 400 Gbps, 800 Gbps, 1.6 Tbps, and 3.2 Tbps. 650 Group publishes additional segment-specific reports in Campus / Enterprise Switching and Data Center Switching. For more information about the report, contact the sales department at 650 Group at +1 650 600 7104 or val@650group.com or www.650group.com.

About 650 Group

650 Group is a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets. ​Our team has decades of research experience, has worked in the technology industry, and is actively involved in standards bodies.



