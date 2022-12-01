U.S. markets close in 52 minutes

Ethernet Switch Market Reaches New All-Time High in 3Q’22, Exceeding $11B, According to 650 Group

650 Group
·2 min read
650 Group
650 Group

Data Center Switching Achieves Record Revenues from Cloud and Hyperscalers; Enterprise Campus Switching Rebounds as Supply Chain Pressures Ease

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A newly released report by 650 Group, a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets, indicates that the Ethernet Switch Market grew over 20% Y/Y in 3Q22 to over $11B. The report also revealed significant regional differences in vendor performance with many records set.

"The Ethernet Switch market hit record levels in 3Q’22 as vendor supply chains eased in the enterprise segment and expanded data center demand for infrastructure," said Alan Weckel, founder and technology analyst at 650 Group. "Looking ahead to 2023, the results will depend on the ability of the supply chain to continue to heal as the campus switch market works through backlog. Additionally, the hyperscalers ramp up will begin to take shape as 800Gbps technology goes into trials. As a result of all these factors, we expect the first half of 2023 to have very different results than the second half of 2023 as the market normalizes."

Market highlights for the third quarter include:

  • Ethernet Switch Market exceeds $11B per quarter run-rate for the first time

  • The vertical mix changed significantly in the quarter as specific verticals experienced record shipments, yet lackluster bookings

  • Enterprise/Campus switching achieved a record quarter in revenue and shipments as vendors worked through existing backlog

  • AI/ML attached switching in data centers is becoming a meaningful part of the market

  • Hyperscaler CAPEX for 2023 will remain strong, with a significant transition to AI/ML

The Quarterly Ethernet Switch report indicates that the top four campus switch vendors after Cisco in North America were HPE Aruba, Extreme, Ubiquiti, and Juniper. The top three branded data center switch vendors after Cisco in North America were Arista, Juniper, and Dell. In addition, the Cloud version of the data center switching report highlights Arista as the largest branded vendor.  

About the Ethernet Switch Quarterly Report
The Ethernet Switch Quarterly Report offers a market assessment of vendor performance and market share in the Ethernet Switch market. The report covers Modular, Fixed Managed, Smart Switching, White Box, Disaggregation, and other segmentation as well as the following port speeds: 100 Mbps, 1 Gbps, 2.5 Gbps, 5.0 Gbps, 10 Gbps, 25 Gbps, 40 Gbps, 50 Gbps, 100 Gbps, 200 Gbps, 400 Gbps, 800 Gbps, and 1.6 Tbps. 650 Group publishes additional segment-specific reports in Campus / Enterprise Switching and Data Center Switching. For more information about the report, contact the sales department at 650 Group at +1 650 600 7104 or val@650group.com.

About 650 Group

650 Group is a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets. ​Our team has decades of research experience, has worked in the technology industry, and is actively involved in standards bodies. Visit http://www.650group.com to learn more.

Media Contact:
Greg Cross
greg@650group.com


