U.S. markets close in 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,395.81
    +89.55 (+2.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,943.43
    +648.48 (+1.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,779.61
    +247.15 (+1.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,058.41
    +49.90 (+2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.20
    +8.79 (+8.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.40
    -12.40 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    25.41
    -0.14 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1126
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.1580 (+9.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3384
    +0.0058 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5590
    +0.6690 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,736.00
    -151.97 (-0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    982.65
    -14.89 (-1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

Ethernet Switch Market Reaches New All-Time High in 4Q'21, According to 650 Group

650 Group
·2 min read
650 Group
650 Group

Data Center Switching Records from Cloud and Hyperscalers; Campus Switching Records From Strong Cloud Managed Growth

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A newly released report by 650 Group, a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets, reveals that the Ethernet Switch Market grew over 5% Y/Y in 4Q'21 to over $9B. The report also revealed significant regional differences in vendor performance with many records set.

Highlights for the quarter include:

  • Ethernet Switch Market exceeds $9B per quarter run-rate for the first time

  • 2021 Full-year revenue records for Arista, Fortinet, H3C, HPE Aruba, Huawei, Ruijie, Ubiquiti, and White Box

  • Over 100K Branded 400 Gbps ports for the first time in 4Q'21

  • A significant transition towards Cloud Managed and Subscription revenue in campus switching

"The Ethernet Switch market hit record levels in 4Q’21 as vendors could increase shipments into broad-based demand amongst campus deployments for enterprises and expanded data center demand," said Alan Weckel, Founder and Technology Analyst at 650 Group. "2022 results will depend on the ability of the supply chain to continue to heal as the campus switch market continues to transition to subscription revenue and Hyperscalers ramp 400 Gbps and begin to trial 800 Gbps."

The Quarterly Ethernet Switch report indicates that the top four campus switch vendors after Cisco in North America were HPE Aruba, Extreme Networks, Ubiquiti, and Juniper. The top three branded data center switch vendors after Cisco in North America were Arista, Juniper, and Dell. In addition, the report highlights how business size, vertical exposure, and hyperscaler adoption drove vendor performance in 4Q'21.

About the Ethernet Switch Quarterly Report

The Ethernet Switch Quarterly Report offers a market assessment of vendor performance and market share in the Ethernet Switch market. The report covers Modular, Fixed Managed, Smart Switching, White Box, Disaggregation, and other segmentation as well as the following port speeds: 100 Mbps, 1 Gbps, 2.5 Gbps, 5.0 Gbps, 10 Gbps, 25 Gbps, 40 Gbps, 50 Gbps, 100 Gbps, 200 Gbps, 400 Gbps, 800 Gbps, and 1.6 Tbps. 650 Group publishes additional segment-specific reports in Campus / Enterprise Switching and Data Center Switching. For more information about the report, contact the sales department at 650 Group at +1 650 600 7104 or val@650group.com or www.650group.com.

About 650 Group

650 Group is a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets. ​Our team has decades of research experience, has worked in the technology industry, and is actively involved in standards bodies. To learn more visit: http://www.650group.com

Media Contact:
Greg Cross
greg@650group.com


Recommended Stories

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After the Recent Drop?

    Several factors have come together that have scared investors out of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock this week. In just the past two days, Rivian shares have plunged almost 20%.  The electric vehicle (EV) start-up will provide its operational and financial update next week, and investors are worried about what they'll hear.

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors? Are You Entitled to Some Money

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors? Are You Entitled to Some Money appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ford just shocked the system: analyst

    Wall Street begins to weigh in on a major transformation just unveiled at Ford.

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • 2 Numbers That Should Make Novavax Shareholders Smile

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) missed Wall Street's revenue estimate in the fourth quarter of 2021. As proof, the vaccine maker's shares rose on Tuesday after Novavax's Q4 update following the market close on Monday. Here are two numbers that should especially make Novavax shareholders smile.

  • Rivian Is Falling, But 1 Surprise Winner Is Helping Lift the Nasdaq

    2022 has gotten off to a volatile start on Wall Street, and even the high-flying Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) hasn't been immune from the ups and downs of the stock market. After seeing some losses earlier in the week, though, the Nasdaq got a much-needed boost on Wednesday. One notable decliner was Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), which made a controversial move that risks the loyalty of its early adopters.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Catching Fire Today

    What happened Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were up by 4% as of 12:08 p.m. ET Wednesday. The drugmaker's stock is rising today in response to two separate catalysts. First up, President Joe Biden's Test to Treat initiative, announced during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, ought to be a boon for Pfizer's oral COVID-19 pill Paxlovid.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • This 6.7%-Yielding Dividend Stock Took Another Step Towards Delivering on a Big Promise

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) recently increased its distribution by 15%, pushing its yield to an attractive 6.7%. The energy company took another step toward achieving that target this week after agreeing to sell its interest in its Canadian operations. The deal will help strengthen its balance sheet and finance its U.S. expansion, potentially freeing up cash flow for further dividend increases.

  • Why Agenus Stock Is Crushing It Today

    Shares of clinical-stage immunotherapy company Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN) were up by a healthy 18% as of 1:09 p.m. ET on Wednesday. What appears to really be moving the stock, though, is a price target upgrade by financial firm H.C. Wainwright. In response to the impressive clinical progress of Agenus' anti-cancer checkpoint inhibitor platform, Wainwright raised its 12-month price target on the biotech's shares to $14 ahead of the opening bell this morning.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) are falling today despite gains for the broader market. The company's stock was down roughly 4.8% as of 12:40 p.m. ET Wednesday in conjunction with the announcement of a new partnership with Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: J). Palantir stock has been volatile in recent months and has seen particularly turbulent trading following its fourth-quarter report in mid-February, so it's difficult to say how much of today's movement is connected to the news of the Jacobs partnership or other catalysts at play.

  • Russian Stocks in London Wipe Out 98% of Value in Two Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K.-listed depositary receipts of Russian companies are evaporating in value as sanctions take effect. Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireU.S. Says Russia Stalled; Moscow Exchange Closed: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionThe Dow Jones Russia GDR Index, w

  • What Is Caterpillar Inc.'s (NYSE:CAT) Share Price Doing?

    Caterpillar Inc. ( NYSE:CAT ) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last...

  • Why First Solar's Stock Is Falling Today

    Poor fourth-quarter cash flow and weak guidance have investors seeing gray skies ahead for this solar panel maker.

  • Why Rivian Stock Plunged Again Today

    An analyst price target cut combined with the need to raise prices on its trucks is hitting the stock today.

  • Nordstrom stock jumps on Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss why Nordstrom stock is soaring after the company reported earnings.

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • Is Block Stock a Buy Now?

    Block (NYSE: SQ) stock rallied 7% on Feb. 24, just ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings report. How rapidly is Block growing? During the fourth quarter, Block's revenue rose 29% year over year to $4.08 billion, which beat analysts' expectations by $20 million.

  • Doug Kass: The Great Bear Market of 2021-22

    The averages are lying to investors - we have been in a profound and significant Bear Market since last summer as numerous individual securities have cratered. The under the surface schemissing of stocks could mean that investors should be alert to emerging opportunities in a number of individual equities that have already been taken to the woodshed. "Slowly I turn, inch by inch, step by step..."

  • Palantir Stock Is Sinking Today: Is It Time to Buy?

    Despite positive momentum for the broader market, Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock is losing ground again. The company's share price was down roughly 2.7% as of 1:15 p.m. ET Wednesday, and the pullback coincides with news that the data analytics company is partnering with Jacobs Engineering Group on new software for infrastructure and national security services. While news of a partnership that could potentially accelerate Palantir's expansion into the infrastructure-software services market doesn't look worrying in and of itself, investors may be disappointed that the company isn't opting to go it alone or proceed on these initiatives with a different partner.