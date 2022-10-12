U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

Ethernet Switch and Router Market to record USD 20.65 Bn incremental growth; ADTRAN Inc. and Arista Networks Inc. emerge as key vendors -- Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ethernet switch and router market size is expected to grow by USD 20.65 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.21% between 2021 and 2026. Technavio identifies ADTRAN Inc., Arista Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D Link Corp, and Dell Inc. among others as major vendors in the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market size, major vendors and their key offerings, successful strategies adopted by vendors, vendor landscape, and major revenue-generating segments. Download Free Sample Report Before Purchasing

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ethernet Switch and Router Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ethernet Switch and Router Market 2022-2026

The market is driven by the rising demand for colocation data centers among SMEs. SMEs cannot afford to build their own data centers as the capital expenditure and operating costs are high. Hence, they usually opt for colocation, where a company can rent IT infrastructure as per its requirement. Also, colocation services enable SMEs to place their own servers and storage devices in the racks provided. With the increased adoption of colocation services by SMEs, the demand for routers and ethernet switches will in increase over the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The ethernet switch and router market report covers the following areas:

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market:

  • Arista Networks Inc.: The company offers ethernet switches and routers such as Arista 7010 Switch, Cognitive Wi Fi, and Arista 7050X Series.

  • Broadcom Inc.: The company offers ethernet switches and routers such as RoboSwitch, StrataDNX, and BCM95352GR.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.: The company offers ethernet switches and routers such as Cisco 5000 Series, 900 Series, ASR 9000 Series, and CVR100W Wireless N.

  • Dell Inc.: The company offers ethernet switches and routers such as Dell PowerSwitch S Series 1GbE Switches, and Dell PowerSwitch N1108EP ON Switch.

  • Extreme Networks Inc: The company manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops software for network management.

  • ADTRAN Inc.

  • D Link Corp

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • Intel Corp.

  • Juniper Networks Inc.

  • NETGEAR Inc.

  • New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • Nokia Corp.

  • Plantronics Inc.

  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

  • Tellabs Access LLC

  • TP Link Corp. Ltd.

  • TRENDnet Inc.

  • ZTE Corp

Ethernet Switch and Router Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global ethernet switch and router market is segmented as below:

  • Product

The market growth in the ethernet switches segment was significant in 2021. The increased adoption of cloud services across enterprises is driving the growth of the segment. The growing demand for high-performance computing systems will also contribute to the segment's growth.

  • Application

By application, the data centers segment will generate the maximum revenue in the market during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the growing demand for data centers worldwide.

  • Geography

About 40% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. The increased adoption of data centers that are operated by CSPs, telecommunication service providers, enterprises, and governments is driving the growth of the regional market. The construction of new data centers and renovation of the existing data centers in the US will further drive the growth of the ethernet switch and router market in North America over the forecast period.

Identify major revenue-generating segments, regions, key products offered by vendors, and much more. Start by Downloading a Free Sample

Ethernet Switch and Router Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist ethernet switch and router market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the ethernet switch and router market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the ethernet switch and router market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ethernet switch and router market vendors

Related Reports:

Ethernet Switch and Router Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.21%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 20.65 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.06

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ADTRAN Inc., Arista Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D Link Corp, Dell Inc., Extreme Networks Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., NETGEAR Inc., New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia Corp., Plantronics Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Tellabs Access LLC, TP Link Corp. Ltd., TRENDnet Inc., and ZTE Corp

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Ethernet switches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Routers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Data centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Carrier ethernet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Arista Networks Inc.

  • 11.4 Broadcom Inc.

  • 11.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 11.6 Dell Inc.

  • 11.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • 11.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • 11.9 Intel Corp.

  • 11.10 Juniper Networks Inc.

  • 11.11 New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • 11.12 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Ethernet Switch and Router Market 2022-2026
Global Ethernet Switch and Router Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ethernet-switch-and-router-market-to-record-usd-20-65-bn-incremental-growth-adtran-inc-and-arista-networks-inc-emerge-as-key-vendors--technavio-301646315.html

SOURCE Technavio

