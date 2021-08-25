Ethernet Test Equipment Market to grow by $ 557.09 Million with Agilent Technologies Inc. and Anritsu Corp. emerging as Key Market Growth Contributors | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 557.09 million is expected in the ethernet test equipment market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the ethernet test equipment market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The rising demand for high-speed Ethernet, increasing deployment of data centers to fuel market growth, and surging replacement of Fieldbus with industrial Ethernet will offer immense growth opportunities. However, intense competition among vendors in the market, growing preference for wireless communication, and compatibility issues are some of the factors hindering the market's growth in the long run.
Ethernet Test Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Ethernet Test Equipment Market is segmented as below:
Product
o 10 GbE
o 1 GbE
o 40 GbE And Above
Geography
o North America
o APAC
o Europe
o MEA
o South America
Ethernet Test Equipment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The ethernet test equipment market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities and help businesses improve their market position, the ethernet test equipment market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
Some of these vendors include Agilent Technologies Inc., Anritsu Corp., EXFO Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., Silvertel, Spirent Communications Plc, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Viavi Solutions Inc., Xena Networks ApS, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. These market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the ethernet test equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
Ethernet Test Equipment Market size
Ethernet Test Equipment Market trends
Ethernet Test Equipment Market industry analysis
Ethernet Test Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist ethernet test equipment market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the ethernet test equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the ethernet test equipment market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ethernet test equipment market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
10 GbE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
1 GbE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
40 GbE and above - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Agilent Technologies Inc.
Anritsu Corp.
EXFO Inc.
Keysight Technologies Inc.
Silvertel
Spirent Communications Plc
Teledyne Technologies Inc.
Viavi Solutions Inc.
Xena Networks ApS
Yokogawa Electric Corp.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
