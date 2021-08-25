U.S. markets close in 5 hours 39 minutes

Ethernet Test Equipment Market to grow by $ 557.09 Million with Agilent Technologies Inc. and Anritsu Corp. emerging as Key Market Growth Contributors | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 557.09 million is expected in the ethernet test equipment market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the ethernet test equipment market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Attractive Opportunities with Ethernet Test Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.

The rising demand for high-speed Ethernet, increasing deployment of data centers to fuel market growth, and surging replacement of Fieldbus with industrial Ethernet will offer immense growth opportunities. However, intense competition among vendors in the market, growing preference for wireless communication, and compatibility issues are some of the factors hindering the market's growth in the long run.

Ethernet Test Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Ethernet Test Equipment Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    o 10 GbE
    o 1 GbE
    o 40 GbE And Above

  • Geography
    o North America
    o APAC
    o Europe
    o MEA
    o South America

Ethernet Test Equipment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The ethernet test equipment market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities and help businesses improve their market position, the ethernet test equipment market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

Some of these vendors include Agilent Technologies Inc., Anritsu Corp., EXFO Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., Silvertel, Spirent Communications Plc, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Viavi Solutions Inc., Xena Networks ApS, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. These market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the ethernet test equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Ethernet Test Equipment Market size

  • Ethernet Test Equipment Market trends

  • Ethernet Test Equipment Market industry analysis

Ethernet Test Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist ethernet test equipment market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the ethernet test equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the ethernet test equipment market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ethernet test equipment market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • 10 GbE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 1 GbE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 40 GbE and above - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • Anritsu Corp.

  • EXFO Inc.

  • Keysight Technologies Inc.

  • Silvertel

  • Spirent Communications Plc

  • Teledyne Technologies Inc.

  • Viavi Solutions Inc.

  • Xena Networks ApS

  • Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ethernet-test-equipment-market-to-grow-by--557-09-million-with-agilent-technologies-inc-and-anritsu-corp-emerging-as-key-market-growth-contributors--technavio-301361922.html

SOURCE Technavio

