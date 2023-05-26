This Ethernity Networks Insider Increased Their Holding By 13% Last Year \

Viewing insider transactions for Ethernity Networks Ltd.'s (LON:ENET ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Ethernity Networks Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder Shavit Baruch for UK£47k worth of shares, at about UK£0.07 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£0.029). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Shavit Baruch.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Ethernity Networks

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that Ethernity Networks insiders own 11% of the company, worth about UK£439k. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Ethernity Networks Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Ethernity Networks insiders are doubting the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 6 warning signs for Ethernity Networks (4 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

