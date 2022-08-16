U.S. markets open in 1 hour 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,297.25
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,875.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,678.50
    -2.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,022.70
    -1.10 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.45
    +1.04 (+1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.50
    -4.60 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    20.09
    -0.18 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0140
    -0.0025 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.93
    +0.40 (+2.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2040
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3820
    +1.1100 (+0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,073.66
    -32.34 (-0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    573.88
    -16.88 (-2.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,559.31
    +50.16 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,868.91
    -2.87 (-0.01%)
     

Ethey Group, Canada's Leading Sustainable Food Producer Announces New Partners, Puppy Gang Fresh Foods and Blank Slate Wellness

·3 min read

The Canadian food producer and co-packer fighting food-waste has acquired two new brands as part of their expansion and mission to support sustainable food manufacturing.

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethey Group is a collective on a mission to change the Canadian food and beverage space, offering sustainable and eco-friendly production and co-packing options. Ethey Foods, the flagship brand of the ethey Group, launched last year and is Canada's #1 zero-waste food delivery service.  Now, ethey Group has expanded its focus and has started bringing new brands into the group, helping make these businesses reach a national audience on a sustainable platform. The two newest brands are Puppy Gang Fresh Foods and Blank Slate Wellness.

Ethey Group is Canada’s leading sustainable food producer
Ethey Group is Canada’s leading sustainable food producer

Puppy Gang Fresh Foods provides nutritious human grade dog food delivery across Canada, and focuses on improving dog's lives through whole foods. Each meal contains only real, whole foods, high quality and locally sourced hormone and antibiotic free meat and vegetables with no preservatives, fillers, chemicals or additives. Puppy Gang's food production is ethical and eco-focused with reusable packaging, and 1% of all sales go to dog rescue agencies, making them the ideal fit for the ethey family.

Blank Slate is the only Canadian cold-pressed juice infused with adaptogens and live raw vegan probiotics. Each juice's ingredients, along with the infusions, work to serve a purpose to the consumer, helping them move, glow, heal, and be energized or calm. Their mission to provide healthy drinks to people across Canada directly aligns with ethey's goals, and they can now do this while creating zero food waste.

Partnering with these brands is just the start for ethey Group. The Gary Vaynerchuk backed business is focused on finding more brands across Canada to bring into their group and expand their sustainable platform to every corner of the food and agriculture space.

Founded by hospitality veteran and entrepreneur, Nick Spina, ethey Group is spearheading the fight against food-waste by creating a closed-loop food system and making their food processing facility in London, Ontario an incubator for high-growth, impact-focused sustainable food brands in Canada.

Ethey Foods, which currently delivers across Canada coast to coast, offers healthy, chef-prepared, cooked meals for people who want to eat well and positively impact the planet. Ethey's zero food waste cycle ensures that every single ingredient in each meal is fully utilized, from harvest, to meal prep, to compost, to seed, back to harvest again. Their food processing facility is partnered with a local onsite worm farm that they use to recycle food scraps and turn them into high-grade fertilizer.

About ethey:
Founded in 2015, ethey ethical, sustainable meal delivery company, and Canada's #1 meal delivery service. Ethey provides healthy, chef-prepared, cooked meals for people who want to eat well and positively impact our planet for the generations of tomorrow. As leaders of the zero food-waste movement, ethey inspires a healthy relationship between our planet and its people, one chef prepared cooked-meal at a time.

Puppy Gang:
Puppy Gang Fresh Foods was founded by certified animal nutritionists Sarah Tritsaris and Marisa Hoskins in 2019 with a mission to help dogs to live longer and healthier lives. Based in Toronto, Puppy Gang offers human grade, whole pet food home delivery across Canada.

Blankslate Wellness:
Blank Slate is the only sustainable Canadian cold-pressed juice infused with adaptogens and live vegan probiotics. Their mission is to provide healthy drinks to families across Canada.

Media Contact
Laura Ledesma
Be Influential Public Relations
Laura@beinfluentialpr.com
929.251.3786

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ethey-group-canadas-leading-sustainable-food-producer-announces-new-partners-puppy-gang-fresh-foods-and-blank-slate-wellness-301606418.html

SOURCE Ethey

Recommended Stories

  • USDA Gives You Another Really Good Reason Not to Eat Frozen Pizza

    After a hard day or week at work, sometimes we just shuffle home, shove a frozen pizza in the oven, and become one with the couch. There's a special kind of pleasure in it, associating the taste of a frozen pizza with the moment one finally gets to relax. Whether veggie pizza is your jam or you're an all the meats, all the time kind of person, you pretty much know what toppings you're getting into when you prepare a frozen pizza for dinner.

  • Kraft Heinz recalling contaminated Capri Sun juice pouches

    Kraft Heinz is recalling thousands of pouches of Capri Sun after some cleaning solution accidentally mixed with the juice on a production line.

  • Dented, Dated, Discontinued? At the Salvage Grocery, It's Called a Deal

    ASHEVILLE, N.C. — In a world where a jar of peanut butter costs a dollar more than it did last year and the price of a gallon of conventional milk inches up to $6 in some cities, paying $1.49 for a family-size box of crispy rice cereal can seem like a good idea, even if it’s August and the cereal is dyed red and green for Christmas. At the salvage store, a deal is a deal. With grocery prices 13.1% higher than a year ago, according to the consumer price index for July, a new batch of customers ha

  • This Viral Whole Foods Cake Won't Stop Selling Out, So I DIY'd It — And It Was Just As Delicious

    It's honestly the perfect cake for summer — so make it while you still can.View Entire Post ›

  • Fast food chicken sandwich prices rise amid inflation

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal breaks down how the prices of chicken sandwiches at fast food restaurants like Popeye's, Chick-fil-A, and McDonald's are going up.

  • Healthy Chicken Recipes That Are Anything but Boring

    Ready for some menu ideas? Check out these must-try healthy chicken recipes to revamp your weeknight meals and dinners, stat!

  • I Will Buy No Wine Before Its Time and Won't Buy These 3 Wine Stocks Yet, Either

    This trio of companies that produce wine made their stock market debuts over the past 18 months and don't look ripe for the picking.

  • To keep salmon succulent in a skillet, baste then sauce

    For the sauce, we borrow from Colombia’s take on guacamole — spiked with both lime juice and vinegar as well as fresh chilies — to create an easy, no-cook sauce for the fillets. In a medium bowl, toss the tomatoes with 1 tablespoon of the lime juice and a pinch of salt.

  • Restaurant Meals Become a Relative Bargain as Grocery Prices Soar

    Consumer prices at grocery stores and restaurants increased 13.1% and 7.6%, respectively, year-over-year in July—the biggest inflationary gap between grocery stores and restaurants since the 1970s.

  • The #1 Best Meal to Order at Chick-fil-A, Says Dietitian

    If you're hitting the drive-thru, chances are you're not going to be eating the most nutritious meal. But if you're going to Chick-fil-A, not all hope is lost."Learning how to navigate fast-food menus can be challenging, but it is possible to find options and make healthy choices at Chick-fil-A," says Amber Pankonin, MS, RD, a registered dietitian and owner of the food blog Stirlist. "As a registered dietitian and chef, I encourage people to start with something they like and then modify from th

  • A New Take on the Big Mac (May Be) Headed to U.S. McDonald's Menus

    When it comes to the most iconic sandwiches in the history of fast food, there are a few that always come to mind. Usually, though, most people would name McDonald's Big Mac first. Created in the late '60s by a McDonald's franchise owner in the Pittsburgh area, the sandwich was named The Aristocrat and The Blue Ribbon Burger before it settled on the name it would become legendary for.

  • 21 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Costco

    Costco is known as a low-price leader, but as the big-box and warehouse store landscape becomes more and more competitive, it's getting harder to find unbeatable deals. Despite this, Costco still has...

  • 21 Chicken Casserole Recipes That Make Dinner a Breeze to Prepare

    Casseroles have saved dinnertime at our place more times than we can count. They’re low-maintenance, great for feeding a crowd and often freeze like a...

  • 20 Easy Thanksgiving Appetizers That Are Bound to Impress Your Guests

    Think dips, soups, salads, and more!

  • Let Your Creativity Run Wild at Taco Bell

    Taco Bell is always good. The fast food chain has nailed an affordable menu with plenty of variety so that you’ll never tire of the menu, and anyone can find something for them. I first fell in love with Taco Bell when I became a vegetarian at 16—it was one of the only places I could easily go through the drive-thru and get a satisfying, meat-free meal on a teenager’s budget. That’s when I first learned of the wonders of the chain’s customizations: Every meal I ordered there could be exactly wha

  • Kraft Heinz Recalls Contaminated Classic Kids' Drink

    Cleaning solution in a kids drink pouch sounds like an urban legend, but thanks to a factory mishap, a major company recalls a popular juice pouch.

  • Eating This Type of Cereal for Breakfast Can Slash Diabetes Risk, Experts Say

    If you're looking to lower your diabetes risk or manage existing diabetes, eating a healthy diet is essential. Now, experts are highlighting one food in particular that they say could lower your blood sugar and help prevent Type 2 diabetes. This simple food staple can be prepared in a variety of ways, but experts say eating it daily as part of your breakfast can help ensure maximal benefits. Read on to learn which type of cereal can help slash your diabetes risk, and how to incorporate it into a

  • I'm a Dietitian & These Are the Easy Dinners I Make When I Didn't Meal Plan

    As a dietitian on a budget, I try to meal plan to start my week as it helps me save money, cut down on food waste and save time in the kitchen. Especially when I'm returning home from travel or after hectic weekends, it's harder to take inventory of my kitchen, meal plan and get to the grocery store. During those weeks, I rely on these healthy, super easy dinner recipes.

  • How Long Do Homemade Jams, Jellies, Pickles, and Preserves Last?

    Enjoy the "fruits" of your labor later by canning carefully now—you'll thank yourself this winter.

  • The healthiest breakfast options. Prepare to be surprised

    If you want to eat a healthy breakfast then replace your poached eggs with avocado or raw salmon, a study suggests.