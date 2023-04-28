Ethical champion Unilever must accept its share of blame for price rises

A signage of Hindustan Unilever Ltd., at its headquarters in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Unilever Plcâs Indian unit is scheduled to announce results for the quarter ended March 31 on April 27. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg - Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

For a company that is hardly shy about lecturing the world endlessly on ethics, it would plainly be a terrible look if Unilever was profiteering in any way from the current inflationary cycle.

So no wonder outgoing boss Alan Jope is keen to kill any impression that the household goods titan is benefitting at the expense of squeezed families. But why does he sound so touchy about such a suggestion?

After all, there is plenty of evidence of so-called “greedflation” from big business across the spectrum – whether it’s the supermarkets, energy suppliers, oil giants, or big consumer goods companies like Unilever. Even the Office for National Statistics has expressed its surprise that falling food prices have yet to be reflected on supermarket shelves.

Alan Jope, chief executive officer of Unilever Plc

“I know it's an inconvenient truth, but we have not been profiteering in any way, shape, or form,” Jope snapped when quizzed by reporters.

Yet, here is a company that has just posted a 10.5pc increase in turnover to €14.8bn during the first three months of the year, a jump that was caused entirely by price hikes since it sold 0.2pc less goods during the period.

And get ready for further big leaps in the price of ice cream, with dairy costs up 22pc from last year and cocoa up 15pc; as well as mayonnaise after the soybean oil costs soared 18pc.

So even if it isn’t profiteering, isn’t it fair to ask whether Unilever should be passing on a smaller proportion of its own cost inflation to customers during these hard-pressed times, especially given its supposed dedication to social purpose?

The business, after all, is powered by a sense of moral righteousness. This is a company that even imbues its mayonnaise with a mission, and which owns an ice cream brand – Ben & Jerry's – that went rogue and boycotted Israel after a decision by its independent board.

A perceived lack of focus on the bottom line has exasperated some investors, with the fund manager Terry Smith accusing management of spouting "corporate gobbledygook" and suggesting it had lost the plot.

At least Jope appears to have dispensed with the gobbledygook in his latest comments – and the company's more hard-nosed shareholders may be glad to see that it is benefitting from a rise in inflation.

As far as Jope is concerned, though, “a conversation on the future of capitalism is a longer one for another day.” Talk about a cop-out from Britain’s ethical champion.