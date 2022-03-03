Ethical Label Market to grow by USD 372.7 billion| North America to have the Highest Market Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Ethical Label Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", North America will account for a total market share of 37%. The global market will witness a YOY growth of 5.18% in 2022 at a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (food and beverage) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The report also covers the following areas:
Vendor Insights
The ethical label market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as innovations in design, technology, and applications to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Archer Daniels Midland Co.
BASF SE
Blue Diamond Growers
Abbots Butcher Inc.
Cargill Inc.
Danone SA
Earths Own Food Co. Inc.
Ferrero International SA
Garden of Life LLC
Kellogg Co.
Kerry Group Plc
Koninklijke DSM NV
Marks and Spencer Plc
Mars Inc.
Nestle SA
Nuzest Life Pty. Ltd.
PepsiCo Inc.
Starbucks Coffee Co.
The American Halal Co. Inc.
The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
The Hershey Co.
The Kraft Heinz Co.
Unilever PLC
Geographical Market Analysis
North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in ethical label market during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the major markets in the region. The significant increase in government funding to the food and beverage industry will drive the ethical label market growth in North America during the forecast period.
Key Segment Analysis
The ethical label market share growth by the food segment will be significant during the forecast period. The significant increase in government funding to the food and beverage industry will drive the growth of the market in focus through this segment.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
Concerns over and awareness of consuming appropriate food will drive the global ethical label market growth. By 2025, Millennial and Generation Z consumers are estimated to account for almost half of all the demand for ethical labels. Changing consumption patterns and lifestyle choices are driving the expansion of the ethical label market. Other factors such as the growth of plant-based drinks, such as packaged coconut water, non-dairy beverages, and the emergence of low-calorie alternatives to traditional beverages will support the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.
Challenges with regard to changing food regulations will hinder the global ethical label market growth. For instance, complying with new regulations such as (EC) 178/2002 is challenging. The size and scale of operations of food manufacturers is another factor that affects the implementation of food safety regulations. Large-scale food manufacturers consider the systems and services related to ethical labels a worthwhile investment, while smaller food manufacturers perceive them as a costly burden. Frequent changes in food legislation can also increase manufacturers' operational costs.
Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist ethical label market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the ethical label market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the ethical label market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ethical label market vendors
Ethical Label Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.51%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 372.7 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.18
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Japan, China, UK, and Brazil
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Blue Diamond Growers, Abbots Butcher Inc., Cargill Inc., Danone SA, Earths Own Food Co. Inc., Ferrero International SA, Garden of Life LLC, Kellogg Co., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Marks and Spencer Plc, Mars Inc., Nestle SA, Nuzest Life Pty. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Starbucks Coffee Co., The American Halal Co. Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever PLC
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
