JOBS:

Jobless claims fall to 2-month low

Initial jobless claims fall for second week in a row, 215,000 Americans filed last week

Ethical Label Market to grow by USD 372.7 billion| North America to have the Highest Market Growth | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Ethical Label Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", North America will account for a total market share of 37%. The global market will witness a YOY growth of 5.18% in 2022 at a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (food and beverage) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its market research report titled Ethical Label Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its market research report titled Ethical Label Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights related to the market, Read our FREE Sample Report

The report also covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The ethical label market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as innovations in design, technology, and applications to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • BASF SE

  • Blue Diamond Growers

  • Abbots Butcher Inc.

  • Cargill Inc.

  • Danone SA

  • Earths Own Food Co. Inc.

  • Ferrero International SA

  • Garden of Life LLC

  • Kellogg Co.

  • Kerry Group Plc

  • Koninklijke DSM NV

  • Marks and Spencer Plc

  • Mars Inc.

  • Nestle SA

  • Nuzest Life Pty. Ltd.

  • PepsiCo Inc.

  • Starbucks Coffee Co.

  • The American Halal Co. Inc.

  • The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

  • The Hershey Co.

  • The Kraft Heinz Co.

  • Unilever PLC

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in ethical label market during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the major markets in the region. The significant increase in government funding to the food and beverage industry will drive the ethical label market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. View Our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis

The ethical label market share growth by the food segment will be significant during the forecast period. The significant increase in government funding to the food and beverage industry will drive the growth of the market in focus through this segment.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Concerns over and awareness of consuming appropriate food will drive the global ethical label market growth. By 2025, Millennial and Generation Z consumers are estimated to account for almost half of all the demand for ethical labels. Changing consumption patterns and lifestyle choices are driving the expansion of the ethical label market. Other factors such as the growth of plant-based drinks, such as packaged coconut water, non-dairy beverages, and the emergence of low-calorie alternatives to traditional beverages will support the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Challenges with regard to changing food regulations will hinder the global ethical label market growth. For instance, complying with new regulations such as (EC) 178/2002 is challenging. The size and scale of operations of food manufacturers is another factor that affects the implementation of food safety regulations. Large-scale food manufacturers consider the systems and services related to ethical labels a worthwhile investment, while smaller food manufacturers perceive them as a costly burden. Frequent changes in food legislation can also increase manufacturers' operational costs.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the ethical label market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist ethical label market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the ethical label market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the ethical label market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ethical label market vendors

Related Reports:

Ready To Eat Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Fox Nuts Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Ethical Label Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.51%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 372.7 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.18

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Japan, China, UK, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Blue Diamond Growers, Abbots Butcher Inc., Cargill Inc., Danone SA, Earths Own Food Co. Inc., Ferrero International SA, Garden of Life LLC, Kellogg Co., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Marks and Spencer Plc, Mars Inc., Nestle SA, Nuzest Life Pty. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Starbucks Coffee Co., The American Halal Co. Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Hershey Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Unilever PLC

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Blue Diamond Growers

  • 10.4 Danone SA

  • 10.5 Ferrero International SA

  • 10.6 Garden of Life LLC

  • 10.7 Mars Inc.

  • 10.8 Nestle SA

  • 10.9 PepsiCo Inc.

  • 10.10 The Hershey Co.

  • 10.11 The Kraft Heinz Co.

  • 10.12 Unilever PLC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ethical-label-market-to-grow-by-usd-372-7-billion-north-america-to-have-the-highest-market-growth--technavio-301493949.html

SOURCE Technavio

