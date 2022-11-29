U.S. markets open in 8 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,983.75
    +13.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,941.00
    +70.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,673.25
    +57.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,842.80
    +10.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.48
    +2.24 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.20
    +12.90 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    21.33
    +0.42 (+2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0387
    +0.0043 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    -3.6910 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.21
    -20.50 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2006
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6970
    -0.2040 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,479.33
    +284.41 (+1.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.72
    +8.42 (+2.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,474.02
    -12.65 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,038.25
    -124.58 (-0.44%)
     

Ethical Norms Ensure Scientific Research on Right Way

·3 min read

BEIJING, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from Science and Technology Daily:

The ethical issues brought by science and technology development concern the security and destiny of humankind. The research ethics, which includes a broad set of standards, values, and institutional arrangements that regulate research activities, will help to ensure that researchers can be held accountable to the public.

According to Zhang Wenxia, researcher at the Chinese Academy of Science and Technology for Development, the research ethics is about maximizing the benefits and minimizing the harm and risks that may occur in R&D activities.

To ensure effective ethical supervision of different sectors, China established the National Ethics Committee on Science and Technology in 2020. In the revised Law on Progress of Science and Technology, article 103 states the committee should perfect the ethical norms. Zhang said that strengthening ethical governance is an intrinsic requirement for promoting the sustainable progress of sci-tech innovation in the new development stage.

Enhancing ethics education

Article 103 also states the country would strengthen the ethics education and research, and improve the review, evaluation and supervision system.

Zhang said the research on ethics includes the study on the risks, cultures, laws, social influences and the communication with the public. And the ethical education not only covers the researchers and postgraduates, but also extends to the training of management ability of workers in charge of ethical review, and the cultivation of professional talent teams.

The research associations and societies are expected to play an active role in ethics education in their respective fields, added Zhang.

Completing ethical system

The research institutes, universities, enterprises and other public institutions are responsible for research ethics governance. The ethics review mechanism should be established and improved for reviewing the research activities, says article 103.

In this regard, Zhang explained that these organizations should establish a regular working mechanism, and be active to analyze and resolve the ethical problems that appeared in research activities in time.

As for the management of research activities, Zhang said the ethical review of research projects and papers involving animal use, human subjects, and living environment should be strengthened before being approved or published.

Zhang pointed out that many provinces in China have established or are establishing their committees for research ethics. To ensure a high-quality review, for the regions and institutes whose qualifications are not sound enough for a committee, a shared committee at a provincial level is an option.

China's ethics is relatively mature in the fields of medicine and life science, and leads the world in artificial intelligence, said Zhang, suggesting that other key fields that are prone to ethical risks should formulate their own ethical norms as soon as possible, and adjust and improve them according to the new situations encountered in practice.

No pursuing benefits blindly

Risks and benefits are the two sides of research activities. Modern sciences, especially emerging technologies, are full of uncertainties.

The study and assessment of potential risks are needed before developing new technologies, and preventive measures should be put forward to tackle any emergency, said Zhang, noting that research should be suspended if the risks are higher than the actual benefits, such as the economic value and application prospects.

It also should be noted that a researcher can't fully get to the bottom of research at the outset, said Zhang, adding that the research is like an iceberg. The deeper the research goes, the more the iceberg will rise to the surface. Facing new uncertainties during research, the researchers are required to have an ethical awareness in making decisions and adjusting strategies accordingly, so as to ensure responsible research for the welfare of humankind.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ethical-norms-ensure-scientific-research-on-right-way-301688471.html

SOURCE Science and Technology Daily

Recommended Stories

  • Quantum Computing Will Change the World. How to Play the Stocks.

    Investors finally have ways to play the first radical shift in computing since the 1950s. It's better to wait before jumping in.

  • Wheat Supply From Australia at Risk From Road and Rail Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat farmers in eastern Australia are already battling floods, water-logged fields and crop disease as they prepare for harvest. But now they’re facing another challenge: washed-out roads and shuttered rail links.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapA

  • Halfway done: Orion reaches farthest distance from Earth on Artemis I mission

    NASA officials said the Orion spacecraft traveled to its farthest distance from Earth on Monday, two days after breaking a record set by Apollo 13. On Saturday, Orion, which launched atop the Space Launch System rocket from Kennedy Space Center on Nov. 16, surpassed the previous record of 248,655 miles from the planet, which was the farthest away from Earth astronauts Jim Lovell, John Swigert ...

  • Space Force Official Warns China Could 'Surpass' US In Ongoing Space Race

    Lt. Gen. Nina M. Armagno's observation comes as China prepares to launch a rocket with three astronauts aboard to travel to its space station this week.

  • Hydrogen used to power passenger plane engine in world first by Rolls-Royce

    Rolls-Royce and low-cost airline easyJet have tested what they say is the world’s first commercial airline engine powered by hydrogen fuel.

  • China set to launch Shenzhou-15 spacecraft to its space station on Tuesday

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China will launch the Shenzhou-15 spacecraft to its space station at 11:08 p.m. (1508 GMT) on Nov. 29, the China Manned Space Agency said on Monday, the final mission in the country's plan to complete the crewed orbital outpost. Onboard will be three male astronauts: Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming and Zhang Lu, the agency said at a news conference. The space station will be handed over to them within a week by the three astronauts who arrived in early June.

  • SpaceX Cargo Capsule Arrives at ISS With Tomato Seeds, Moon Med Kit, and More

    The International Space Station (ISS) received a fresh batch of supplies on Sunday with the arrival of SpaceX’s Dragon cargo ship, marking the company’s 26th resupply mission to the orbiting station.

  • Why science and engineering need to remind students of forgotten lessons from history

    Lately, there has been a lot of discussion highlighting the need for incorporating social sciences in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) disciplines in order to foster creativity, increase empathy and create a better understanding of the human condition among scientists. Unfortunately, however, all this talk hasn’t changed the reality on the ground. As a researcher and teacher in biomedical engineering, looking at the fundamental functions of the human body, I feel that we i

  • Rutland Roman villa: More finds discovered beneath farmer's field

    It follows the discovery of a Roman villa in Rutland hailed as one of the most significant in Britain.

  • We're decoding ancient hurricanes' traces on the sea floor – and evidence from millennia of Atlantic storms is not good news for the coast

    Deep 'blue holes,' like this one off Belize, can collect evidence of hurricanes. The TerraMar Project, CC BYIf you look back at the history of Atlantic hurricanes since the late 1800s, it might seem hurricane frequency is on the rise. The year 2020 had the most tropical cyclones in the Atlantic, with 31, and 2021 had the third-highest, after 2005. The past decade saw five of the six most destructive Atlantic hurricanes in modern history. Then a year like 2022 comes along, with no major hurricane

  • Rolls-Royce tests a jet engine running on hydrogen

    The firm, together with easyJet, is trying out hydrogen instead of jet fuel in a jet engine.

  • China poses increasing threat in military space race, top U.S. general says

    Nina Armagno, director of staff of the U.S. Space Force, said Beijing had made significant progress in developing military space technology, including in areas such as satellite communications and re-useable spacecraft, which allow countries to rapidly scale up their space programs. “I think it's entirely possible they could catch up and surpass us, absolutely,” Armagno said at an event in Sydney run by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, a research organisation partly funded by the U.S. and Australian governments.

  • How do my eyes adjust to the dark and how long does it take?

    Give yourself time and you can see in the dark. Anton Watman/Shutterstock.com Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com. How long does it take for your eyes to adjust to the dark and how does it happen? – Ellen T., 8, Cambridge, Massachusetts No one can see in total darkness. Fortunately, there’s almost always some light available. Even if it’s only dim starlight, that’s enough for your e

  • China rocket taking 3 to space station to blast off Tuesday

    The crew includes a veteran of a 2005 space mission and two first-time astronauts, according to the China Manned Space Agency. The Shenzhou-15 mission will take off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on the edge of the Gobi Desert at 11:08 p.m. Tuesday night, the agency said. A Long March-2F carrier rocket, China's standard workhorse for crewed missions, will be used to sling it into space, it said.

  • Is Snowflake Stock A Buy Or Sell Amid Worries Over Slowing Public Cloud Growth?

    The valuation of Snowflake stock, the biggest software IPO ever, remains controversial. Here is what technical analysis says about buying SNOW stock.

  • Charting the Dow: The Industrials Are Leading the Bulls

    We may not be back in a bull market yet, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average is doing its best to push higher.

  • First Mover Asia: Ethereum Isn’t WETH or stETH. But Jokes Still Move Markets

    Sam Reynolds writes that irreverent posts about lesser-known altcoins – and more significant tokens – can be destructive. Especially if people don’t get the irony. ALSO: Bitcoin drops as BlockFi files for bankruptcy protection.

  • Crypto Markets Today: BlockFi Files for Bankruptcy Protection, MakerDAO Rejects $500M Proposal to Invest in Bonds and BTC Slides

    Crypto prices dived amid continued market contagion triggered by the FTX collapse earlier this month. Crypto Markets Today is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto markets.

  • Bearish Bets: A Defense Giant and 2 Other Stocks You Should Consider Shorting

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. L3Harris Technologies Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?

    Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).