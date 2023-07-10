Ethical retailer Lush blames Brexit for fall in European demand

Mark Constantine, co-founder of Lush Cosmetics, said the brands popularity in Europe had waned since Brexit - John Lawrence

Lush, the ethical cosmetics company which campaigns on issues including climate change, has blamed Brexit for a fall in its European sales.

The retailer posted a 28pc drop in sales in the year to June 2022 on a year earlier compared with a 10pc fall recorded in the UK, its latest available accounts showed.

Mark Constantine, co-founder and chief executive of Lush, said: “Is Brexit to blame? Our popularity in Europe has certainly waned since Brexit and we need to rebuild the love for our UK owned brand across Europe.”

Lush was founded in 1995 by Mr Constantine and a group of entrepreneurs who helped mastermind the success of The Body Shop. Its first store opened in Poole, Dorset and it now has stores across Europe, including in Germany, Italy and France.

Mr Constantine added that a factory in Germany which Lush invested in after the EU referendum had since lost money, because the lower level of sales meant it was producing fewer products at the site.

Lush’s accounts showed its profits were wiped out last year as it posted a £260,000 loss, down from earnings of £22m the year prior.

It said costs had soared amid inflationary pressures, while sales took a hit in the second half of the year from the squeeze on spending power in most of its major markets.

Lush added there had also been a hit from its decision to stop posting on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat through its “global anti-social media policy”.

In late 2021 it vowed to quit the websites to put pressure on social media companies to stop harmful content appearing online.

Mr Constantine said: “At the time we estimated that this might be £10m in sales but it could well have been £10m in profit or 10pc of our £800m brand sales (£80m). We simply don’t know.”

The anti-social media policy is part of Lush’s efforts to position itself as a ethically-focused retailer. It has been involved in a number of high-profile campaigns in recent years, including one in 2018 to highlight misconduct by undercover police.

The advertising campaign attracted criticism from then-home secretary Sajid Javid.

Mr Constantine was also previously a backer of Extinction Rebellion, giving seed funding to the movement to help to set it up.

In 2020, he vowed to cease funding the group following its blockade at newspaper printing plants, saying he was no longer “comfortable” providing donations.

In February, Lush was plunged into a legal row with a former director over control of a large stake in the business.

Andrew Gerrie, a former director, said he had transferred a £220m shareholding in the retailer to his listed vehicle Silverwood Brands.

However, Lush has moved to block the transfer, saying under the terms its board has the right of first refusal if Mr Gerrie wants to sell any of his holding.

