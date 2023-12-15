Ethiopia asks bondholders for debt relief early, 'likely once and for all'

ADDIS ABABA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's finance ministry said on Friday that it was asking its international bondholders to offer early, "likely once and for all" debt relief, as it hurtles towards default having missed a coupon payment.

It said in a statement published on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that it recognised risks to bondholders from the approach. It said it was ready to discuss "possible mitigants, including a loss reinstatement provision" that would return bondholders to their previous position if there was a need to renegotiate the agreement in the next two years.

(Reporting by Dawit Endeshaw, Writing by Rachel Savage, Editing by Joe Bavier)